Blue Jays Three-Game Winning Streak Takeaways Before Paul Skenes Matchup

Going into the series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Jays had only been able to muster a three-game winning streak twice this season. Now, they have three after the offense showed a little bit of life in the series opener, which Toronto took 6-2.

The Jays had a quick turnaround to start this homestand as they were in the Bronx taking on the New York Yankees, not an easy feat. The Blue Jays split the four-game matchup with the Yanks, led by some incredible pitching.

But, there is plenty to be told surrounding Toronto right now that the box score won't necessarily show:

The entire pitching staff is carrying the team right now. The bottom half of the hitting lineup is looking like the '25 Blue Jays George Springer finally looks healthy

Elite Arms in the Starting Rotation and the Bullpen

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Rogers Centre in the series opener. The Jays went on to win the game 6-2. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage both took Ws for the team- Yesavage in New York and Gausman back at Rogers Centre.

At Yankee Stadium, Yesavage held them scoreless, complemented by eight strikeouts. Gausman followed suit with eight of his own at Rogers Centre in another quality outing by the team's ace.

Meanwhile, the bullpen has been a thing of beauty recently highlighted by a shutout in the finale in their roadtrip. Then, everyone was in for a treat in Toronto when Louis Varland had a six-out save logged.

What Made the Blue Jays So Good in 2025

Toronto was an offense-driven ballclub led by big names like Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the top of the order isn't the only reason that this team broke scoring records throughout the season, but how much of a nightmare the bottom half was.

Damn, that's 114.8 off the bat from Yohendrick Piñango for a two-run double.



I know this roster is going to be jammed with lefty-hitting outfielders, but Piñango has a pulse and the #BlueJays need a pulse. pic.twitter.com/NkhJw461nB — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 23, 2026

That hasn't been the case up to this point, but that has started to change as of recent.

Rookie Yohendrick Pinango is hitting over .300 with runners in scoring position this year, highlighted by a two-run RBI in the 6-2 victory against the Pirates, while Ernie Clement is leading the team in doubles, hit a homer in New York, and is getting on base anyway possible.

Springer Right Now

Yes, the team's designated hitter has been off of the injured list for awhile now, but that didn't mean he was healed, but that he had decided he could play through the pain of a fractured toe. However, it finally looks like he is feeling better.

Just watching Springer run the bases he looks better, but now he is also on a six-game hit streak with a double against the Pirates and a homer just the game before.

For the Blue Jays to extend their winning streak to four, it means taking down NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. If the pitching and hitting can all line up together for once, this will be a secured series for the Jays.