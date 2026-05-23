Blue Jays Three-Game Winning Streak Takeaways Before Paul Skenes Matchup
In this story:
Going into the series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Jays had only been able to muster a three-game winning streak twice this season. Now, they have three after the offense showed a little bit of life in the series opener, which Toronto took 6-2.
The Jays had a quick turnaround to start this homestand as they were in the Bronx taking on the New York Yankees, not an easy feat. The Blue Jays split the four-game matchup with the Yanks, led by some incredible pitching.
But, there is plenty to be told surrounding Toronto right now that the box score won't necessarily show:
- The entire pitching staff is carrying the team right now.
- The bottom half of the hitting lineup is looking like the '25 Blue Jays
- George Springer finally looks healthy
Elite Arms in the Starting Rotation and the Bullpen
Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage both took Ws for the team- Yesavage in New York and Gausman back at Rogers Centre.
At Yankee Stadium, Yesavage held them scoreless, complemented by eight strikeouts. Gausman followed suit with eight of his own at Rogers Centre in another quality outing by the team's ace.
Meanwhile, the bullpen has been a thing of beauty recently highlighted by a shutout in the finale in their roadtrip. Then, everyone was in for a treat in Toronto when Louis Varland had a six-out save logged.
What Made the Blue Jays So Good in 2025
Toronto was an offense-driven ballclub led by big names like Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the top of the order isn't the only reason that this team broke scoring records throughout the season, but how much of a nightmare the bottom half was.
That hasn't been the case up to this point, but that has started to change as of recent.
Rookie Yohendrick Pinango is hitting over .300 with runners in scoring position this year, highlighted by a two-run RBI in the 6-2 victory against the Pirates, while Ernie Clement is leading the team in doubles, hit a homer in New York, and is getting on base anyway possible.
Springer Right Now
Yes, the team's designated hitter has been off of the injured list for awhile now, but that didn't mean he was healed, but that he had decided he could play through the pain of a fractured toe. However, it finally looks like he is feeling better.
Just watching Springer run the bases he looks better, but now he is also on a six-game hit streak with a double against the Pirates and a homer just the game before.
For the Blue Jays to extend their winning streak to four, it means taking down NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. If the pitching and hitting can all line up together for once, this will be a secured series for the Jays.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.