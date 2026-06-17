Blue Jays Trade Tyler Heineman to Angels After Designating Him for Assignment

Any hope that the Toronto Blue Jays could hang onto Tyler Heineman ended on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays traded the valuable veteran backup catcher to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, the team announced. The trade came after Toronto designated him for assignment last weekend when it activated a player from the injured list.

The Blue Jays had seven days to either trade him or have him claimed off waivers. Had he cleared waivers, he could have been assigned to the minor leagues. Heineman would have the service time to refuse the assignment. The trade was an opportunity to get something for him in return. That cash could be used to offset salary or be put in Toronto’s international bonus pool.

The transaction did not specify where the cash was designated.

The Tyler Heineman Era Ends

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded C Tyler Heineman to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/g5G98AZDco — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 17, 2026

The Blue Jays made the move as part of a flurry of transactions on Friday. The significant move was taking catcher Alejandro Kirk off the 60-day injured list. Kirk did not count against the 40-man roster while on the 60-day IL. But when he returned it required putting him back on the 40-man roster.

While Kirk was out Brandon Valenzuela emerged as a critical piece of the Blue Jays’ batting order and he outshined Heineman at the plate. Valenzuela entered Wednesday’s action with a slash of .254/.338/.454 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. Heineman was slashing .154/.205/.205 with one home run and six RBI when he was DFA’ed.

Valenzuela was the return for reliever Will Wagner at last year’s trade deadline.

With Kirk back there was no place for Heineman on the 26-man roster, especially after Valenzuela’s emergence.

Heineman landed with Toronto in 2024 when he was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in September. He made the team the following season and was a key piece as Kirk’s backup during the run to last year’s American League pennant and World Series appearance. The Blue Jays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was terrific as Kirk’s backup last season. In 64 games he slashed .289/.361/.416 with three home runs and 20 RBI. He provided the Blue Jays with a solid receiver who knew how to handle the pitching staff on those days that Kirk needed a break.

The Blue Jays have one other catcher on the 40-man roster. They landed Willie MacIver in a trade with the Texas Rangers for cash in April. At the time, he was seen as depth for Valenzuela and Heineman. Now, he’s depth for Valenzuela and Kirk.