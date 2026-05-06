Blue Jays Criminally Underrated Prospect Off to Incredible Start This Season

The Toronto Blue Jays do not have what anyone considers to be an elite farm system by any means, but each and every year, prospects across baseball emerge to become household names.

In reality, only a small percentage of the most highly-rated youngsters wind up panning out, and while the rankings system is a helpful guide to who to pay attention to, countless others will come out of the woodwork as well.

This seems like it may be the case for Toronto's No. 17 overall prospect, slugging infielder Sean Keys.

After showing some flashes in big league spring training this year, Keys quietly began the season in Double-A New Hampshire despite just one full season of professional baseball under his belt. That decision to put him there is proving to be a great one, as through the first month of the season, Keys has been absolutely dominant.

Keys is Dominating at Double-A for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Sean Keys | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Through the first month of the season, Keys has played in 24 games so far during his first experience as high as Double-A and has not looked phased one bit. Slashing an absurd .310/.429/.667, the 22-year-old already has nine home runs and 22 RBI to begin the year.

Undoubtedly, he is due for a big jump when the rankings are updated here in the near future, but clearly Keys entered the year under the radar and is performing well above expectations right now.

If he is able to keep this up, it won't be long before he's promoted to Triple-A, and perhaps he even has an outside shot at making his big league debut for Toronto in 2026.

When Keys Could Realistically Make Blue Jays MLB Debut

Rogers Centre | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Going into the year, 2027 seemed like the earliest possible timeline for someone as Young as Keys, but perhaps that has shifted at this point.

It's probably not likely that he is able to come in right now and help Toronto, but the possibility is looking more and more realistic with each passing day. The Blue Jays are unlikely to bump Keys direct from Double-A to the big leagues without a stint in Triple-A, so when that promotion comes will be telling.

If Keys keeps raking and Toronto decides before the summer he's ready to make the trip to Buffalo, then it becomes a whole lot more realistic that he could see a September call up. Should he not show any signs of slowing down, it could even wind up being sooner than that.