Blue Jays Star Prospect Juan Sanchez Skips FCL for Dunedin Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays consider shortstop Juan Sanchez to be special enough to skip a rung in their organization.

On Thursday, Toronto made the decision to assign the 18-year-old Dominican Republic native to its Class A affiliate in Dunedin, per his MiLB.com player page. The assignment is notable in that Toronto opted to assign him there instead of having him wait a few more weeks to play in the Florida Complex League.

Sanchez played his first year of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League in 2025, and an assignment to the FCL is a typical next step for a teenage prospect.

By assigning Sanchez to Dunedin, the youngster skips a step and joins a team that is loaded with potential future talent, including last year's first-round pick.

Juan Sanchez at Dunedin

A view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat sitting on top of a glove. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sanchez is the Blue Jays’ No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The Dunedin Blue Jays are also the home for another shortstop, JoJo Parker, who is their No. 2 prospect and was last year’s first-round pick. Other Top 30 prospects at Dunedin now are outfielder Blaine Bullard, left-handed pitcher Brandon Barriera and utility man Adrian Pinto.

Sanchez made his debut with Dunedin on Thursday. He went 1-for-5 at the plate.

He made a serious impression in the DSL last year, as he played 56 games and slashed .341/.439/.565 with a 1.004 OPS. He hit eight home runs and 40 RBI. He also had 16 doubles and four triples. He drew 26 walks against 44 strikeouts.

Sanchez was one of the consolations prizes after Toronto whiffed on signing Japanese star Roki Sasaki as part of the 2025 international signing class. The Blue Jays signed him for $997,500, which was well below the $2.297 million they spent on Christopher Polanco.

Parker was selected No. 8 overall last year out of Purvis High School in Purvis, Miss., last July. He didn’t play professionally last year and instead worked out at the Blue Jays’ facility.

He made his debut with Dunedin earlier last month and has slashed .256/.442/.462 with one home run and 10 RBI. He also has five doubles. His bat has shown great promise to start his career, and the potential exists for a promotion to High-A Vancouver later this year.

That promotion could open up more playing time for Sanchez down the line, who may not be on as slow a track as it appeared just a few days ago.