Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Absolutely Dominating Minor Leagues Right Now

The Toronto Blue Jays do not have what many would consider to be a top farm system in Major League Baseball, and it likely will be even thinner by the end of the regular season.

With Trey Yesavage obviously set to graduate, the pitching depth in the farm is going to get even thinner. The positive news there though is that a different Toronto prospect who has not had a ton of attention to this point is establishing himself as the next must-watch name.

Former third round draft pick in left-hander Johnny King -- currently the No. 4 overall prospect in the organization -- is absolutely carving hitters up at High-A Vancouver right now at the age of just 19 years old.

Johnny King May Be Next Blue Jays Superstar Prospect

Johnny King is dealing North of the Border 🍁



The @BlueJays' No. 4 prospect lowers his ERA to 0.63 (!!) with four scoreless innings for the High-A @vancanadians: pic.twitter.com/DQ4GqaKHcE — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 1, 2026

This season has been the first time King has seen action above Single-A, and the early returns on the southpaw have been absolutely brilliant. Making his first five starts at High-A, he has an absurd 0.63 ERA with 22 strikeouts in just 14.1 innings.

While his stuff has been a little bit wild with nine walks so far, command is going to come with time for such a young prospect, and it's safe to say he is well ahead of schedule for a guy who was drafted right out of high school.

A Florida native, King has quickly climbed the ranks of the Toronto farm system and someone who has the ceiling of a potential future ace. His young age will allow the organization to be extremely patient with him, but clearly he is a name to monitor.

When King Could Actually Make Blue Jays Debut

Johnny King, pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The meteoric rise Yesavage had last year is very much the exception to the rule when it comes to pitching development, so counting on King anytime this season would likely be foolish as exciting as it would be.

Depending on results, King maybe even has a tough time making his debut next year, although if he keeps this up in High-A, he will be playing Double-A ball by the time the summer rolls around. The command is something he has to work on and Toronto has no need to rush him.

Realistically, a late 2027 call up feels like the most optimistic outcome, and it could even be until 2028 until the teenager is pitching in the big leagues. King will be an extremely fun prospect to track though, and fans should keep an eye on him the rest of this season.