How the Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Improved the Current Team

The Toronto Blue Jays sat six games out of a wild card spot as recently as July 22. That disappointing swoon, coupled with the team's desire to be competitive in 2027, resulted in a multi-pronged trade deadline effort that saw them part ways with some pending free-agent veterans while also adding players who they expect to contribute sooner rather than later.

Amidst a busy wave of deadline moves, the Blue Jays bid farewell to Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman and Adam Macko while bringing in the likes of José Soriano, Brett Bateman, Jameson Taillon and Spencer Arrighetti.

It's no surprise that moving out players who likely didn't have a future in Toronto for younger players with 2027 potential helps the club's outlook for next season.

What is surprising, however, is how the moves have helped spark a resilient 2026 playoff push that now has them just 1.5 games out of the third and final wild card spot.

Trade Deadline Replacements Are Getting It Done

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Blue Jays had shown glimpses of a breakthrough prior to the August 3 trade deadline, their 7-3 record in the 10 games since then offers a clear indication of their improvement. In reality, though, given all the players who have underperformed amidst a disappointing season in Toronto, the bar wasn't exactly set high.

Gausman, for example, will remain a highly respected Blue Jays alumnus and may even be honored by the club in some form after his career is over. But replacing the 35-year-old right-hander this season meant finding another pitcher who could produce a 4.38 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP. Enter Soriano, who has now yielded a 1.69 ERA and 1,219 WHIP through two starts.

Even Taillon, who hasn't blown anyone away with a pair of four-inning starts cut short due to shaky play and then injury, had notched a respectable 3.38 ERA prior to landing on the injured list with right forearm discomfort.

Replacing Varsho in center field was less direct, but has resulted in a similar outcome. Myles Straw has seen increased opportunities in the lineup in the aftermath of Varsho's trade to Houston and has responded accordingly, hitting six doubles already in August (he has 13 on the season) and posting a .749 OPS. To put that in context, his predecessor sported a .682 OPS over 99 games with Toronto this season.

Bateman, who is a newcomer to both the Blue Jays and to MLB, is still getting his feet wet at the big league level, but even his numbers to date (.259/.310/.333 in 29 plate appearances) don't represent a steep drop-off from what the struggling Varsho had managed prior to the trade (.243/.307/.375).

While Toronto fans may still carry some affection for Gausman and Varsho, Hoffman likely evokes decidedly less positive nostalgia. The roles held by him, Macko, and earlier trade departure Tommy Nance in the Blue Jays' bullpen have been filled by an assortment of arms, with Simeon Woods Richardson, Chase Lee and Spencer Miles all assuming larger roles and Matt Waldron and, most recently, Paul Sewald being brought in to further support an overtaxed relief corps.

Toronto was never looking to create the perfect 2026 roster with their trade deadline moves, and so flaws are still evident. Injuries to Taillon, Arrighetti and Trey Yesavage have left a perilously thin rotation of Soriano, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer, while there remains a distinct lack of power in the lineup.

For now, though, the Blue Jays are riding the wave of a hot streak with playoff hopes that are very much still alive. Sure, it would be nice to still have a Gausman or a Varsho on hand with remaining games now taking on greater importance, but more broadly, the trade deadline reset seems to have worked better than anyone could have expected.