Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Moves Create Newfound Opportunities

There were a number of familiar faces from the pitching ranks who contributed to the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-4 10-inning victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Mason Fluharty, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland all rank among the club's top four hurlers in appearances, while Spencer Miles has amassed more innings than any other primary reliever on the team.

Among those to take the mound, there were some less familiar faces, too. Jameson Taillon made his Blue Jays debut after coming over from the Chicago Cubs and Chase Lee returned to the big club for the first time since May, securing the extra-innings victory while earning his first career save.

If Toronto is going to make any kind of push for a wild-card spot down the stretch, it will obviously lean on its established core. But there is a significant opportunity here for some new blood.

Yes, plenty of eyes will be on José Soriano as he gets set to make his first start in Philadelphia on Friday night. And both Taillon and Spencer Arrighetti were brought in with an eye towards the 2027 rotation.

But the departures of Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman and Adam Macko have opened up roster spots for players aspiring to contribute to the Blue Jays this season and beyond.

Chase Lee

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chase Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling in some early opportunities at the major league level in Toronto, Lee has had trouble working his way back into the club's bullpen despite sporting a 3-1 record and 2.20 ERA over 45 innings at Triple-A Buffalo. Having pitched in high-leverage roles with the Bisons, he should be ready for whatever situation arises, including closing out Wednesday's win.

Lee, who was acquired this past offseason from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league lefty Johan Simon, should get a longer look with the Blue Jays this time around as they start assessing their 2027 bullpen corps. But he could be pushed by the likes of Lazardo Estrada and Chad Dallas as others jockey for relief roles.

Josh Smith

Former Texas Rangers and current Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Josh Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As SI's Wesley Dixon recently explained in the aftermath of the Adam Macko trade, Toronto ultimately decided to surrender uncertain future potential in exchange for versatility and depth. As part of the Blue Jays' busy trade deadline, they sent Macko to the Texas Rangers for utility infielder Josh Smith and Triple-A righty Josh Stephan.

The 24-year-old Stephan could eventually pitch himself into consideration as an end-of-rotation starter, but Smith is more likely to make an immediate impact among the two new Josh's. Smith has yet to record a hit for Toronto as part of what has been an underwhelming 2026 offensively, but the 28-year-old brings value in his ability to play multiple positions while possessing the ability to offer a bit of power (23 home runs across the 2024 and 2025 seasons).

Matt Waldron

Former San Diego Padres and current Toronto Blue Jays reliever Matt Waldron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be blunt, Matt Waldron has been terrible in the few opportunities he's gotten with the San Diego Padres this season, compiling a 7.16 ERA and a 1.561 WHIP over 10 appearances. Still, given the unpredictability and unique look offered by the knuckleballer, the 29-year-old is at least worth a look after being claimed away from the San Diego Padres on waivers on Wednesday.

Waldron made a strong impression on the Blue Jays during a July 11 game between Toronto and the Padres. Brought in for the third inning after Walker Buehler allowed four second-inning runs, he tossed three scoreless frames, with three strikeouts and two hits.

Brett Bateman

New Toronto Blue Jays outfield prospect Brett Bateman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brett Bateman is already making an impression on the Blue Jays' organization. The 24-year-old scored the winning run for the Bisons on a wild pitch on Wednesday in what was a successful debut for the club. However. it seems to only be a matter of time until he'll be in Toronto.

Acquired in the Gausman trade, Bateman offers little in the way of power but stands as an on-base machine. He boasted a .430 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases for Triple-A Iowa prior to the trade and carries some intrigue as a potential top-of-the-lineup option - likely sooner rather than later.

From Lee's high-leverage role on Wednesday to Myles Straw's stellar series against Houston as the club's new starting center fielder, we've already seen players seize newly created opportunities. With new faces being acclimated to the organization and the looming September 1 MLB roster expansion, there promises to be more to come.