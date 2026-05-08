How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Angels: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays will return home for the first time this month following a brutal series against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. They suffered a three-game sweep and have lost four in a row. Wednesday's contest saw the Blue Jays get shut out 3-0, as the offense managed just four hits.

On a positive note, third baseman Kazuma Okamoto has been on a tear to start the month. He's currently riding a six-game hitting streak, and is slashing .375/.464/1.042 with five home runs and eight RBIs. Okamoto has been the slugger Toronto was hoping for when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

The Blue Jays (16-21) will welcome the Los Angeles Angels (15-23), who are coming off a series win over the Chicago White Sox. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injuries.

How to Watch Angels vs Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease delivers a pitch. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Cease will be making his eighth start of the season. In his previous outing, he ran into trouble early, but still gave his team seven innings of work with seven strikeouts. The righty has held up his reputation as one of the league's premier strikeout pitchers, manufacturing 56 punch outs this season.

Blue Jays fans can likely expect a lot of swing-and-miss from Cease on Friday. The Angels lead the league in strikeouts (371). They're also top 10 in walks drawn, which can often prevent Cease from going deep into games. If the 30-year-old is on a roll, life could be difficult for Los Angeles' offense.

Detmers is also making his eighth start of the year. He gave up a lot of contact in his last start against the New York Mets, but went 6.1 innings, surrendering three earned runs, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Free passes may be hard to come by against the lefty.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lázaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (rehab right elbow surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery)