Who the Blue Jays Are Turning to Against the Los Angeles Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays will return home this weekend after a seven-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. After picking up some momentum last week, the Blue Jays have taken another step back, suffering three consecutive losses heading into Wednesday's action.

They'll have a day off on Thursday before hosting the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. The Angels have been struggling as of late, heading into their series finale against the Chicago White Sox with a 14-23 record.

Toronto's pitching staff is slowly getting healthier, but is still without several key arms. Here is who manager John Schneider will turn to in this three-game series, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Game 1: Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease delivers a pitch. | William Liang-Imagn Images

In a pitching staff that has seen a lot of change due to injuries, Cease has been a steady presence. He'll be making his eighth start in a Blue Jay uniform on Friday, and has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.05 ERA.

Cease's last start against the Twins began a little shakily, as he allowed a lead-off home run to Byron Buxton. He allowed two more runs in the second inning, but settled in after that. He pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts and still got the win.

The 30-year-old has been the exact pitcher Toronto was hoping for when they signed him to a massive deal this offseason. His 56 strikeouts are fourth in all of baseball, but he's still walking hitters at a high rate.

Game 2: Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Yesavage will be making his third start of the year after dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The 22-year-old was brilliant in his season debut, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

He allowed one run in four innings of work in his previous outing. So far, Yesavage has thrown 74 and 82 pitches, respectively. As he continues to get more starts, his workload will likely increase. There is no reason to rush that progression this early in the season, but he is an important piece of this rotation.

Game 3: Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Just when everyone thought Lauer was going to move to the bullpen upon Yesavage's return, more injuries mounted up. Lauer hasn't had the best start to the year, posting a 6.01 ERA in seven starts. He's yet to make it past 5.1 innings in a start.

One of the bigger issues for Lauer is home runs allowed. He's surrendered at least one long ball in six of his seven starts. After expressing a desire to be a starter this season, it hasn't worked out well for Lauer. An eventual bullpen role may be the best long-term solution for the lefty.