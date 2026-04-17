How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs. Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Embarking on their first lengthy road trip of the 2026 season, things haven't started well. Toronto dropped two out of three against the Milwaukee Brewers to drop to 1-5 on the road early in the season.

They were swept two weeks ago by the Chicago White Sox. The second stop on the three-city road trip for the Blue Jays is Phoenix and a three-game weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It has not been the start to the season that Toronto and manager John Schneider were hoping for. Sitting at 7-11, the Blue Jays have dealt with injuries and a struggling pitching staff and inconsistent offense.

All of that has added to sitting tied with the Boston Red Sox in the basement of the American League East Division three weeks into the season.

Arizona will welcome Toronto with an 11-8 record and coming off two wins over the Baltimore Orioles during the week on the road. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (0-0, 0.93 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka (3-0, 2.87 ERA)

Toronto was originally slated to start Eric Lauer, but according to Arden Zwelling, the Blue Jays are going with an opener and will start Braydon Fisher. Lauer has struggled early in the season, and Schneider's decision to go with Fisher first is not surprising given who they're going to see from the Diamondbacks. Lauer is expected to follow Fisher.

The Diamondbacks counter with Michael Soroka, who has been very good in his first three starts. In 15.2 innings, he has allowed five earned runs and struck out 23 batters against the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Runs have been hard to come by at times this season for Toronto and that could be the case again on Friday night.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF George Springer (left big toe fracture), RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi García (2025 right elbow surgery), RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery)