Blue Jays Surviving Early-Season Slump Thanks to Davis Schneider

Over the marathon that is a 162-game MLB season, you're going to need players to have different roles and embrace them. Whether it's being a starter or a bench player, that gets called on late in a game in a key situation, roles are important.

For David Schneider, that is something that he is beginning to accept. Not only is he accepting it, but he has been coming in big for manager John Schneider this season. Tuesday night's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers, the game doesn't get to the 10th inning without Schneider's heroics.

Blue Jays Davis Schneider Continues To Come Up Big in Key Role

Davis Schneider | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Trailing 4-3 entering the top of the ninth on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were looking at yet another loss when Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill entered the game. Before Megill could get out of the inning, Toronto lit him up for three runs on three hits for a 6-4 lead. At the center of the rally was Davis Schneider.

Coming in for Nathan Lukes, David Schneider made sure the move from his manager was the right one. After Eloy Jiménez drew a walk, Davis Schneider ripped a double to center field to set up runners at second and third.

Kazuma Okamoto singled to tie the game, and Davis Schneider scored the go-ahead run on an Andrés Giménez groundout. The Blue Jays would add another run before two runs from the Brewers tied the game in the home half. Toronto would score three runs in the top of the 10th for the win.

After the game, David Schneider explained his thought process when he gets to the plate.

“I’m not swinging just to get a hit,” Davis Schneider said. “Doing some damage is what I’m thrown into the game for. Knowing that and having (John Schneider) tell me that gives me the confidence that I can take some pitches here and there. I’m not going to get hits like Ernie (Clement). That’s not me. I can’t hit everything. I’ve realized that and I know that going into an at-bat.”

Truth be told, Davis Schneider has been someone who has come up clutch during his time with the Blue Jays. Tuesday night's performance was just the latest for the 27-year-old.

This season, he is slashing .250/.400/.412. He came up big against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-3 win last week when he walked twice and scored two runs. That's not a line you see much in baseball: two walks and two runs scored. Talk about contributing without putting a ball in play.

Toronto improved to 7-9 after rallying to beat Milwaukee. It's a great way to start a nine-game road trip for a team with a lot of injuries early in the season.

If they are going to climb out of their early-season struggles, then it's going to take effort like Davis Schneider has had for John Schneider over the last week. It's all about being ready when your name is called in baseball.