How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs. Twins: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Coming off taking two out of three over the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays will begin a four-game series on Thursday night against the Minnesota Twins on the road as they slowly begin to get healthy. This begins a seven-game road trip that ends with Toronto's first trip to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Minnesota took two out of three two weeks ago in Toronto.

Taking a glance at the standings shows how these two teams are in different situations. Toronto enters at 14-16, but 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Twins enter at 13-18, but just 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Two teams, with just about the same record and in two different positions in their division races.

Here is a breakdown of Thursday night's game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, and injuries.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-1, 4.97) vs. Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (2-1, 3.94)

Kevin Gausman | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the mound in the series opener and he'll be looking to close out the month of April on a strong note. In 29 innings, the veteran is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA. He has won his last two outings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Guardians. He did not face Minnesota when they were in Toronto earlier this month.

The Twins will send out Bailey Ober and the 30-year-old is looking to close April like Gausman, with a win. He has allowed 11 earned runs in 28 innings in April and is coming off two straight performances. Against the Cincinnati Reds and Rays, he has worked 12.1 innings, allowing six hits and just two earned runs. He did not face Toronto a couple of weeks ago when they were in Canada.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain); OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort); C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture).

15-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture); RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm and left ankle inflammation); RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi García (rehab from 2025 elbow surgery); RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation); RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain); OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery; RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery).