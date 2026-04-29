Positive News Keeps Coming for Blue Jays As Springer Finally Returns to Roster

If anyone has been following along with professional baseball this year, then they know of the injury crisis that the Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with. The starting rotation has been crippled, and the hitting lineup is barely limping along.

However, the first big name came back in Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox as rising ace Trey Yesavage returned to the mound for the first time since the '25 World Series. Now the Blue Jays are getting back their designated hitter, George Springer.

Springer has been away from the game since he fouled a ball off of his left foot on April 11, resulting in a fractured big left toe and a stint on the injured list. His progress had been teasing many as he was so close to rejoining the team days ago, but John Schneider wanted to make sure he would not lose him now that he is back.

George Springer had to leave the game with a left toe fracture after fouling a pitch off his foot in the third inning pic.twitter.com/esUbWUhMC5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

Keep in mind, Springer is still going to be feeling this injury as it hasn't entirely healed by any means, but he is more than willing to play through the pain. The Blue Jays need him, and it shouldn't cause harm to the toe to move forward, so here we are.

At this point, he is fully running the bases and has been taking on live batting practice, so he is ready to help his team win. The Blue Jays have been begging for another bat to return, and here he finally is.

Current Blue Jays Still on Injured List

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Checking off the return of both Yesavage and Springer from the injured list sure is a breath of fresh air for Schneider and the Blue Jays, but they are still a long way from being considered healthy by any means.

Starting Pitcher Max Scherzer: forearm tendinitis and ankle inflammation

Outfielder Addison Barger: ankle sprain

Outfielder Nathan Lukes: hamstring strain

Relief Pitcher Yimi García: '25 elbow surgery recovery

Starting Pitcher Jose Berrios: elbow stress fracture

Starting Pitcher Shane Bieber: elbow inflammation

Catcher Alejandro Kirk: left thumb fracture

Starting Pitcher Cody Ponce (done for season): ACL

With Barger, Lukes, and Kirk still missing from the hitting order, it is a relief to see Springer back with the team. This is the veteran bat that this team counts on, as Toronto is fighting to keep its head above water right now.

The team has split the series with the Red Sox, but there is still a way to go before they are back to .500. With key players starting to return, it won't be long before the Blue Jays are on the right side of the standings.