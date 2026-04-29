Blue Jays Finally Have the Rotation They've Been Waiting For Debuting Against Twins

It is a great day to be a Toronto Blue Jays fan because the injured list is starting to get a little shorter as key guys like George Springer and Trey Yesavage are finally back with the team. Both of these guys are crucial to the success of this ballclub moving forward.

The return of Springer is a load off the batting order's shoulders, and while it is hard to put a value on either of these two rejoining the roster, it is impossible to ignore how much Yesavage's name being a part of the starting rotation means.

The rotation has been barely limping along as Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios have been on the injured list since day 1 of 2026, Cody Ponce is likely out for the season, and Max Scherzer is the latest victim of IL.

With the 22-year-old back on the mound, the rotation now is highlighted by him alongside two aces: Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease. The trio should all be available in their next series, a four-game stretch that will likely feature Patrick Corbin as well.

#BlueJays projected starters vs MIN:



Thursday: Gausman

Friday: Corbin

Saturday: Cease

Sunday: Yesavage



Club will speak to Berrios and determine if it'll be him or Lauer starting Monday @ TB. — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) April 29, 2026

As of now, the Blue Jays projected starters in New York are:

4/30: Gausman

5/1: Corbin

5/2: Cease

5/3: Yesavage

Truly a beautiful sight for Toronto, which specifically went after arms to bolster this pitching staff during the offseason. The organization hasn't reaped much of those benefits up to this point, but the vision is starting to piece together as guys get healthy.

Blue Jays Finally Have Pitching Upper Hand Against Mets

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

There is not enough space on the page or time in the day to explain how good both Cease and Gausman have been this year.

Cease is keeping on pace as a strikeout machine as he has 49 in 31 innings of play, trailing only one pitcher in baseball who has thrown an additional inning over Cease, which complements Gausman well as both are posting a sub-3.00 ERA.

Corbin, on the other hand, shouldn't just be glanced over as he has definitely been the best option behind the two top arms with a 3.72 ERA. He has made four starts this season and has only allowed eight combined runs in those games.

Trey Yesavage's return for the @BlueJays? Seems like old (playoff) times 😤



5 1/3 | 4 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 3 K



MLB's No. 9 prospect throws 50 strikes on 74 pitches and allows just three hard-hit balls. pic.twitter.com/ZEbf9RckKA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2026

Then, there is Yesavage, who is picking up right where he left off in the '25 World Series. His season opener was a W against the Boston Red Sox after he threw five scoreless innings, with no walks.

Right now, the Mets are easily one of the worst teams in baseball. So, if there is a time for the Jays to make a run, it would be now. The rotation is as good as it has been all year, and the offense is finally starting to get some confidence.

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