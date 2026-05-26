Latest Triple-A Buffalo Starters May Reveal Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Replacement

If there was no piece to the Toronto Blue Jays roster that could afford another injury, it was the starting rotation. But, alas, here they are.

The Jays' ace, and arguably the best pitcher in baseball, Dylan Cease, is now the latest victim of the dreaded injured list after he was forced out of his last start on Sunday with a strain to his hamstring. He tried to pitch through it, but eventually left the hill, then was placed on the 15-Day IL.

So, Toronto's injured list now houses too many starters:

Dylan Cease- hamstring strain Max Scherzer- forearm tendinitis and elbow inflammation Shane Bieber- elbow inflammation Cody Ponce- ACL surgery (likely done for the season) Jose Berrios - Tommy John (done for the season) Bowden Francis- Tommy John (done for the season)

The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons list CJ Van Eyk, Josh Fleming and Austin Voth as their probable starters for the next three days (beginning tomorrow).



Chad Dallas, who last pitched May 20, is not listed. He's a potential option to replace Dylan Cease in the #BlueJays' rotation. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 26, 2026

While this would have been an ample opportunity for one of the Blue Jays' top prospects, Ricky Tiedemann, to finally make his MLB debut, he, too, is dealing with an injury, as the soreness in his elbow has kept him from throwing.

So, right now, all signs point to Chad Dallas possibly getting the nod as he is not scheduled to start Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday for Triple-A Buffalo despite his last start being May 20. Could this be a big hint that the organization is looking at him after Cease hit the IL?

Get to Know 25-Year-Old Dallas

Blue Jays pitcher Chad Dallas (43) poses for a photo during media day at the Player Development Complex. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Dallas is a homegrown pitcher for the Blue Jays as the team drafted him out of college in the '21 June Amateur Draft after he spent two years at the University of Tennessee. Since then, he has been steadily climbing the ranks of their farm system.

Unfortunately, Dallas is one of many pitchers who have been put on the operating table for a Tommy John surgery, which kept him away from the game in 2025, but all of his hard work might finally be rewarded if he gets the nod soon.

This season, he has spent all of his time in Triple-A Buffalo, posting a 4.50 ERA, which is actually better than what he was doing in the Rookie League prior to his Tommy John. Dallas also has 34 K's in 32 innings on the year, and has limited the damage with longballs, as he has only allowed one homer.

It isn't ideal to throw a rookie into Cease's spot, but this season has been less than ideal for Toronto. If it does come to Dallas on the hill, then it will be quite the opportunity for him, as the Jays need to steal every game they can right now.