Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Blue Jays Game Following Scary Hit-by-Pitch

The Toronto Blue Jays took care of business Saturday against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but in Sunday's series finale, Toronto was hit hard, but not in an offensive way.

In the top of the fifth inning, Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease exited the game with left hamstring tightness injury, per the Blue Jays. Manager John Schneider and the trainers ran out to him after looking uncomfortable, and reluctantly left the game, handing the ball over to the bullpen.

It wasn't what the Blue Jays needed, but to add insult to injury, in the bottom half of the fifth inning, superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr was hit by a pitch up and in, and it's safe to say that it didn't look good for the All-Star first baseman.

Immediately after getting hit by the pitch and yelling in frustration and pain after taking a 92 mph fastball to the elbow, Guerrero walked to the dugout before his manager and trainers could get to him, ultimately removing himself from the game.

Guerrero Jr. went to the dugout without debating the idea of staying in the game, which suggests that this situation could be concerning for the Blue Jays. They were just beginning to find their rhythm and build momentum in their favor, and losing Guerrero could be the stop sign they didn't see coming.

However, following the injury scare, Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reported that Guerrero's x-rays came back negative for a fracture, and the Blue Jays deemed it a right-elbow contusion.

The Blue Jays might not be getting the power they would like from Guerrero Jr this season, but having him on the field still gives them the best chance at winning. Toronto can't handle any more injuries, especially if this one sidelines the offensive leader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. immediately left the game following this hit by pitch to the elbow by Mitch Keller. pic.twitter.com/Qutlr3x35e — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 24, 2026

Guerrero has been hitting the ball well against the Pirates in the series. It's unfortunate timing alongside Cease's injury.

Luckily, should this injury put Guerrero Jr. on the injured list, they do have strong first-base depth, but no one could fill Vladdy's shoes. Guerrero Jr. rarely misses games and avoids the injured list more times than not, having played a career low 123 games back as a rookie in 2019.

As Toronto looks to pivot immediately, they're bound to have an update before the day's end on Guerrero's status, but from the looks of it, fans should expect a trip to the injured list, or, best-case scenario, just missing a few days to lower the probable swelling in the elbow.