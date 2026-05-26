Vladimir Guerrero Jr Misses Another Start as Blue Jays Share Update

It hasn't been an ideal 48 hours, or season, for the Toronto Blue Jays as injuries continue to pick apart the roster in truly unfathomable ways. Both Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr went down with injuries Sunday, a mere 20 minutes apart.

Cease was added to the lengthy injured list, but that same fate has not come for Vlad, and it appears that he might be avoiding the dreaded list, even though he will now miss his second straight game.

Keegan Matheson, Blue Jays MLB reporter, gave a small tidbit to his conversation with skipper John Schneider on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s out of the lineup again today after being hit on his right elbow Sunday:



“He hit today. He’s a little better. He’s still pretty sore when he’s extending, so we’ll see how he is as the day goes and into tomorrow.”

John Schneider on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s out of the lineup again today after being hit on his right elbow Sunday:



“He hit today. He’s a little better. He’s still pretty sore when he’s extending, so we’ll see how he is as the day goes and into tomorrow.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 26, 2026

By all means, this is the best possible news that anybody could hear regarding the team's 2x Silver Slugger Award winner after he was smoked by a pitch in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

After hearing Vladdy let out a scream that silenced Rogers Centre, followed by his immediate walk to the clubhouse, a feeling of doom haunted everyone in the organization. Luckily, X-rays came back negative, and hopefully, he won't be gone too much longer.

For now, the Jays have to hold down the fort without him and stop falling further behind the .500 line.

Jays Starting Lineup For Tuesday's Game Against Marlins

Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) hits a one run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Like Monday, it will be Lenyn Sosa who takes the spot of Guerrero Jr., but the loss of Vlad will be felt in the hitting lineup. On a surprising note, Yohendrick Pinango will still be playing defense, rather than designated hitter, after more than one blunder in the team's 8-2 loss.

DH George Springer CF Daulton Varsho RF Jesus Sanchez 3B Kazuma Okamoto LF Yohendrick Pinango 2B Ernie Clement SS Andrés Gimenez C Brandon Valenzuela 1B Lenyn Sosa

Then, a question is also raised about Nathan Lukes not starting Tuesday after he went 3-for-4 in his first game back since his own stint on IL. Instead, he will be ready off the bench.

Regardless of who is playing where or why, this is the starting lineup. Toronto needs to come out of the game swinging with quality at-bats while also limiting the errors, or they will keep falling further behind in the playoff race.