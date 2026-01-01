3 Key Storylines That Defined the Blue Jays’ 2025 Season

If someone looked at the Toronto Blue Jays at the beginning of 2025 one would have never guessed that this team was going to make the playoffs, let alone the World Series.

Everyone looks at the turnaround that happened in one offseason, but to be under .500 two months into the 2025 and then go on to post the best record in the AL is something truly special.

The Blue Jays had more defining moments than just their heart breaking loss during game seven of the Fall Classic as they had a whirlwind of a season.

Elite Batting Order

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays were a monstrous offensive team that was a true nightmare for pitching staffs, and it isn't because they had three or four guys that could really hit (which they did), but the fact that anyone in positions one through nine could make a big play.

The batting order was constantly rotating around, and their ninth man on average batted .240, while their leadoff was hitting .290, and nobody in the order was averaging below .250. How does a pitcher even deal with that?

Trade Deadline Moves

John Schneider easily was robbed of AL Manager of the Year, not for simply the 20-game turnaround from 2024 to 2025, but the way he was constantly bettering the team even when they got hot. That was on full display at the trade deadline as he knew the pitching staff was looking like their Achilles heel.

Management as a whole took a leap of faith with former Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber which clearly ended up being the right move which is why he will be back for 2026.

Shane Bieber held it down on the #WorldSeries stage 🔥



5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K pic.twitter.com/RRzvoTKBk4 — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2025

But, the starting rotation wasn't the only part of the pitching staff that was bolstered at the deadline. Both Seranthony Domínguez and Louis Varland, who were added to the bullpen, were seen time and time again during the postseason.

Dominance at Rogers Centre

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It was sad that the Blue Jays end to the season came at Rogers Centre because they became nearly unbeatable there. They were significantly better at home than on the road as the best team in the AL on their own field.



*Note these rankings are against all AL teams*

Total Hits, 1st

Runs Scored, 1st

RBI, 1st

Doubles, 3rd

Home Runs, tied for 5th

Batting Average, 1st (.271)

On-Base Percentage, 1st (.340)

Slugging Percentage, 2nd (.448)

OPS, 1st (.788)

This Blue Jays team has a terrifying chip on their shoulder going into 2026 and if their offseason keeps progressing the way it has been then it won't be who will stop them, but who can.

