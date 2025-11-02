Blue Jays’ Cinderella Run Ends in Heartbreaking Game 7 Loss
This is what sports is all about, a game seven matchup with the entire season on the line. For the Toronto Blue Jays it would be their first World Series victory in over three decades while the Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to become the first back-to-back champions in a quarter of a century.
The 2025 Fall Classic has been arguably the best in who knows how long with a true David and Goliath masterpiece. However in this story, it wasn't David who came out on top, it was Goliath. The Dodgers took a 5-4 victory in another extra inning showdown.
Key Moments in Winner-Take-All Game 7
Game seven was a pitching battle between veteran Max Scherzer and dual-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. While the Blue Jays continued to get runners on base in each inning, including loading the bases at the bottom of the second. While the Jays hadn't yet scored, they were working on Ohtani, who now had a pitch count over 40.
It didn't take long for them to get him off the mound. Springer was the leadoff man for the third, and he found his second hit of the game. His hit was followed by a wild pitch, which advanced him. Then after an intentional walk of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette ended Ohtani's night.
Bichette stepped up to the plate and on the very first pitch, he turned an 89 MPH slider into a 440-foot longball. 3-0 Blue Jays and Ohtani's night would be done after 2 1/3 innings when he allowed five hits and three earned runs.
The Dodgers struck next, but somehow with the bases loaded and one out they only scored one run. It wasn't because of pitching brilliance by Scherzer, but instead a pair of incredible plays. It was first Daulton Varsho who made an elite play diving in the outfield, followed by Guerrero Jr. leaping a mile over the foul line to end their at-bats.
The bottom of the fourth got really interesting with the lead-off man, but not because of a big swing. Wrobleski was on the mound for the Dodgers and after nearly hitting Gimenez on the first two pitches, he drilled him on the third. That is when the benches cleared.
No punches were thrown, but the Blue Jays were not happy. In what seemed to be a fitting turn of events Wrobleski was drilled by own of his own pitches after George Springer made contact on a four-seam fastball in the next at-bat.
Scherzer walked off the mound for probably the last time in his career and rightfully received a standing ovation. He left mid-fifth inning with three strikeouts, a walk and an earned run on four hits. It was time to turn to Louis Varland.
The second Varland walked out of the dugout he etched himself in postseason history as the leader in appearances with 15. Even though he didn't have one of his best outings, he proved vital to the success that this team found this year.
By the time the sixth rolled around, the Jays were able to add extra insurance to their 3-2 lead with a historic Ernie Clement single. Clement now joins Varland as an MLB postseason leader with 21 singles and tied at the top for most hits with 29.
A surprising face took the mound for the Jays at the top of the seventh, but this was an all hands on deck kind of evening. That is why Trey Yesavage came out of the bullpen for the Jays with a two run lead and by the end of the inning, the Jays were six outs from a title.
The reigning world champions hadn't been put away yet though. Yesavage let a splitter hang a little too much and Max Muncy took full advantage. It felt like that ball was hit to the moon as he brought the Dodgers within one.
The top of the ninth started nearly the same way as the No.9 hitter for the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas, hit a solo homer with a 3-2 count against Jeff Hoffman, his first homer since mid-September. It was a tie ball game going into the bottom of the ninth with Guerrero Jr. as the lead off man.
Vladdy was not going to be the hero tonight unfortunately as he had a fly out that looked like it might be a homer; however the inning wasn't over yet. Bichette made contact AGAIN which followed by a walk and Kirk getting hit by a pitch, the bases were loaded with one out. However, the Jays could not get anybody in and this game was going to extra innings.
The 10th proved to be a terrifying sight for Blue Jays' fans as the bases were loaded with only one out on the board. However, a really nice plate and home followed by a less than easy play at first ended the Dodgers at-bats and the Jays had another chance to put the game away.
It would not be decided in 10 however, but the Dodgers would strike first in extra innings as their catcher Will Smith hit a bomb into center field off of Shane Bieber's breaking ball. Despite the Jays getting a pair of runners in scoring position, they couldn't prolong the game and the Dodgers were champions once again.