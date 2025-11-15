3 Starting Pitchers That Could Elevate the Blue Jays' Rotation in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays don't have a ton of holes heading into 2026. The top priority will continue to be resigning Bo Bichette. Should he return, the offense will be strong. Toronto will be looking to add some arms to the bullpen, but the starting rotation should be the main focus this offseason.

Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage are expected to spearhead the rotation. Yesavage is coming off an unforgettable postseason run, bursting onto the scene with his brilliant performance in Game 5 of the World Series. The Blue Jays got some exciting news surrounding Shane Bieber. The 30-year-old elected to opt into his contract and return to Toronto next season.

Jose Berrios rounds it out for now, with Chris Bassit and Max Scherzer becoming unrestricted free agents. While the rotation is strong at the top, it could use some help. Let's take a look at three options the Blue Jays could add to their pitching staff this offseason.

Tatsuya Imai

Tatsuya Imai is a 27-year-old right-handed pitcher out of Japan. He will be posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions, and once that happens, teams will have 45 days to sign him. In 2025, he posted a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts. He has some zip on his fastball, but command has been his main concern.

Toronto has pursued Japanese stars in years past. They came up short in acquiring Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, but signing Imai could finally satisfy that desire. He will likely come at an expensive cost, and it's unclear how much interest the Blue Jays have, but he could be a strong addition to this rotation.

Framber Valdez

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There are multiple factors that could decide the Blue Jays' pursuit of Framber Valdez. The length of the deal is important. Valdez is 31 years old, and a five-to-six-year deal could steer Toronto away. He also had a rocky end to the season with the Houston Astros. The feud between him and catcher Cesar Salazar was publicly documented.

However, Valdez is one of the most consistent pitchers available. Last season in 31 starts, he posted a 3.66 ERA with 187 punch-outs. He threw two complete games and had five games with 10+ strikeouts. Valdez has been a staple in the Astros' rotation for several years and has pitched in big games.

One of his biggest strengths is his ability to induce ground balls. That would work perfectly with a strong middle infield for Toronto. There is some risk in signing Valdez, but bringing him in could give the Blue Jays an elite rotation.

Tyler Mahle

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tyler Mahle is an underrated name in the free agency market. He's coming off an impressive season with the Texas Rangers. He made 16 starts last season and held a 2.18 ERA in 86.2 innings.

However, as has been the case for the majority of his career, injuries derailed his season. He was placed on the injured list on June 15th with right shoulder fatigue. He didn't return until September 19th. Had he stayed healthy, Mahle would've gotten a hefty contract. The injury history could steer teams away.

If Toronto can bring him in on a cheap deal, he is 100% worth it. Mahle went 10 consecutive starts where he allowed two earned runs or less a season ago. The 31-year-old still has solid stuff and could help round out the rotation nicely.

