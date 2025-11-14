Blue Jays Emerge as Threat to Land All-Star Mets Reliever

In the early stages of the offseason, there is a clear indication that the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to improve their bullpen in 2026. Toronto finished 16th in bullpen ERA last season (3.98). Jeff Hoffman was strong out of the pen in the playoffs, until he surrendered a game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas in game seven.

The Blue Jays also had Louis Varland and Seranthony Dominguez in high-leverage spots, but they could certainly use some help.

Blue Jays are Targeting Edwin Diaz

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic is reporting that the Blue Jays are the main threat to poach Edwin Diaz from the New York Mets. He noted that they recently met with Diaz's representatives, but that is a common occurrence with a lot of teams this time of year.

Diaz has been with the Mets since 2019 and signed a five-year $102 million deal three years ago. It included an opt-out after three seasons, which Diaz triggered. It's likely he will secure a similar deal this time around. He had a tremendous 2025, earning the N.L. Reliever of the Year Award.

The right-hander posted a 1.63 ERA in 66.1 innings, the best among qualified National League relievers. He finished with 28 saves while holding opposing hitters to a .164 batting average. There is no doubt he will be one of the most coveted relievers on the market this offseason.

Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors.com writes, "They've never given a reliever more than the three years and $33 MM they gave to Hoffman a year ago. They might have to triple that to land Diaz. Perhaps getting so close to a World Series will push them there, both because the bullpen let the last game slip away and because they presumably raked in a bunch of extra money from the deep playoff run."

Toronto is also expected to pursue reliever Pete Fairbanks, and not to mention they were linked to closer Ryan Helsley at the trade deadline last year. There is a clear desire to acquire high-leverage arms, but the cost will be steep. Several top prospects were used in trades at the deadline, so these contracts will be just as expensive.

Re-signing Bo Bichette should be the top priority. The Blue Jays will have to find a way to balance their need for a bullpen arm and ensure their star shortstop returns to Toronto. Getting Diaz would give John Schneider a sure-fire closer, but how much Toronto would be willing to spend remains unknown.

