Blue Jays Seen as Landing Spot for Japanese Star Pitcher Tatsuya Imai

The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to several Japanese stars in years past. When Shohei Ohtani elected free agency a couple seasons ago, Toronto and Ohtani were close to a deal, before he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last winter, they attempted a push for Roki Sasaki and came up short.

They'll have another opportunity this offseason as it was announced that the Saitama Seibu Lions will be posting star pitcher Tatsuya Imai for Major League teams to sign. Once his posting window begins, teams will have 45 days to sign Imai.

Blue Jays Listed as a Landing Spot for Tatsuya Imai

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Imai is a 27-year old right handed pitcher. In 2025, he recorded a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts over 163 innings pitched. His big criticism has been his command, but he has improved on that over the years. He features a fastball that sits around 94-97 mph, and can reach 99.

In an article written by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, he listed the Blue Jays as a potential landing spot. In their run to the World Series, Toronto's starting pitching was one of the biggest surprises. Trey Yesavage turned into an instant sensation, featuring a 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Kevin Gausman was a consistent piece in the rotation, and Max Scherzer turned back the clock with some vintage starts in October. An even bigger surprise arrived when Shane Bieber exercised his player option for next season. However, Toronto could use another arm in the rotation, and Imai could be an excellent addition.

"Imai would fit the bill, and he would scratch Toronto's apparent itch for a Japanese star. It rather infamously courted Shohei Ohtani two winters ago, and it was in on Roki Sasaki last winter," Rymer wrote. "Trouble is, the Blue Jays do seem to have a limited budget, and you wonder if they won't turn to Imai unless they miss out on their top priority: re-signing Bo Bichette."

Three other teams in the A.L. East were listed as landing spots including the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, and the Baltimore Orioles. There will be no shortage of suitors should the Blue Jays look to sign the Japanese phenom.

Toronto saw first hand in the postseason what a stand out arm could do for a team. Yoshinobu Yamamoto put up several jaw dropping performances in the Fall Classic. While the Blue Jays have a star in the making with Yesavage, they'll need some help if they want to return to the top once again.

Toronto has come so close to making the big splash for a Japanese star, but could they finally do it in 2026? Only time will tell.

More Blue Jay News