Blue Jays’ Announcement on Star Outfielder Brings Mixed News
The Toronto Blue Jays were able to even up the World Series at two games apiece following a game four victory without one of their most crucial pieces, George Springer.
In an 18-inning game three, he ended up picking up an injury to his right side following a foul ball he made strong contact with. His status heading into game five was somewhat unclear, as he was working on the field prior to the matchup, likely testing out how he felt with running.
This was a good sign, given he is still working his way back from the setback, and while the Blue Jays were able to win game four without him, his capabilities are enormously tied to the success of the team in many scenarios.
However, he ended up being left out of the starting lineup for game five, with Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger being the outfield pairing for the time being.
The positive news is that there was an update provided right before the game on his availability, and while he won't be starting, there is some potential for him to play.
What is the Latest Update on Springer's Availability?
Fox Sports MLB posted a video pre-game with Ken Rosenthal discussing the Springer injury, him being out of the lineup for game five, but also the additional news that there is a possibility for him to come in as a pinch hitter off the bench, citing John Schneider stating as such prior to the matchup.
It is unclear whether he is going to see progression or worsening from the current state he is in, but there is a chance for him to be on the field at some point.
This is somewhat of a mixed update. It is good to hear that he will be available for this game if needed, as the team could certainly use any boost they can get, and it shows the team is at least somewhat comfortable with playing him if they need to. While that doesn't necessarily indicate he is fully healthy by any means, it shows at least some level of progression in his recovery.
The optimal outcome would be that Toronto just puts this game to bed in the early innings and is able to let him rest a bit more to prepare for game six. It will be intriguing to see if that ends up becoming a reality or if they are required to utilize his services in the later innings instead.