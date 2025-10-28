Blue Jays Hold Breath as George Springer Exits Mid At-Bat
Picture this: It is the top of the seventh inning in game three of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is a tie ball game and the lead off man for the Jays is their slugger, George Springer.
Springer had yet to make contact in this game, but it felt like it was coming, as it usually does for their designated hitter. It was only the first ball thrown by relief pitcher Justin Wrobleski, and it was a 95 MPH sinker that Springer dug into, and immediately he knew something was wrong.
The worst sight to see from a hitter is when they grab at their side immediately after a big swing, and that is exactly what Springer did. Moments later, he called for a timeout and then looked to the dugout and waved over. He went into the dugout and immediately down the tunnel. Not what anyone wants to see no matter who you are cheering for.
The Blue Jays designated hitter has taken quite a beating to stay in the lineup for his team, so it is easy to assume the worst if he willingly left the game. However, it is still speculation and nothing has been released about his status and won't be until well after the game.
Nobody wants to see an athlete injured, especially at a time like this. Hopefully, this will not keep him out of the rest of this series.
Game Three Moments
While Springer had yet to make his mark in game three, Alejandro Kirk had. The Jays had already found themselves down 2-0 when Kirk stepped up in the fourth inning, and with a pair of runners in scoring position, he hit his second homer in this series.
It has been a back-and-forth battle throughout this game, and the Jays will now have to try to steal back the series lead without their star slugger, but they are tough and will not go down without a fight. Ty France is now batting in his spot and looking to make an impact to help this team win.