How Willing Should Blue Jays Be to Trade Rising Star Addison Barger?

Addison Barger's breakout 2025 season turned him into one of Toronto's most valuable trade assets. But would the Blue Jays actually pull the trigger? The answer depends entirely on what comes back in return.

What Makes Addison Barger Such a Valuable Trade Chip

Barger's trade value stems from multiple factors working in perfect harmony. He represents exactly what contending teams covet in today's market.

His 2025 performance proved he belongs in the big leagues. Barger launched 21 home runs while posting a .243/.301/.454 slash line across 135 games. He finished third on Toronto's home run leaderboard and ranked 32nd in the American League with 32 doubles.

The financial aspect makes him even more attractive. He's making approximately $760,000 in pre-arbitration status with team control through 2029. That combination of production and affordability creates rare trade value in an era of bloated contracts.

His defensive versatility adds another layer. Barger plays both third base and right field at an above-average level. His arm strength rates in the 99th percentile according to Statcast data, consistently firing throws above 95 mph from the outfield.

Why Toronto Would Consider Moving Him Despite His Value

The Blue Jays' pursuit of free agents Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette could determine Barger's fate. Toronto is aggressively chasing Tucker's contract expected to exceed $400 million while trying to re-sign Bichette to a deal projected between $175-210 million over 7-8 years.

Landing either player would make trading Barger significantly easier and more logical. If Tucker signs, he anchors right field as the superstar acquisition, immediately pushing Barger into redundancy. If Bichette returns on a massive deal, the payroll crunch intensifies, and the roster depth becomes unsustainable.

Here's where it gets interesting for a potential Ketel Marte trade. Marte's 10-and-5 no-trade clause takes effect in April 2026, which complicates trade timing and creates urgency for Arizona to move him this winter. If the Blue Jays sign Tucker or Bichette first, then flip Barger to Arizona for Marte, it makes perfect sense. Toronto gets its impact second baseman to pair with its new star while clearing roster space.

But if Toronto strikes out on both free agents, a Barger-for-Marte deal becomes tougher to execute. Arizona would demand significantly more in return because the Blue Jays would be acquiring Marte as their primary offensive upgrade rather than a complementary piece. Barger alone wouldn't carry enough weight in that scenario.

This creates urgency around the Blue Jays' decision-making. Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider all occupy similar roster spots as Barger. The front office needs to determine their free agent fate before committing to trades, because the return value for Barger changes dramatically based on roster context.

The Bottom Line on Toronto's Willingness to Trade Barger

The Blue Jays would absolutely deal Barger for the right return, especially if they land Tucker or re-sign Bichette. Their definition of "right" means an established All-Star or proven top-tier pitcher, not prospects or depth pieces.

Ketel Marte remains the most logical target. He fills Toronto's second base void with switch-hitting production while Arizona gets a cost-controlled replacement with similar power upside. This trade solves roster redundancy while addressing a clear need.

If the Blue Jays' free agent pursuits fall short, Barger projects as their Opening Day starter at third base or right field. But if they make the splash moves they're chasing, he's almost certainly the centerpiece going the other way to clear roster space and add another star.