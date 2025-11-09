Blue Jays Could Have Another Elite Pitching Prospect Join Them Next Season
One of the stories that surrounded the Toronto Blue Jays was the emergence of Trey Yesavage.
While everyone knew he was a talented prospect, almost nobody envisioned that he would go from Single-A all the way up to The Show in a single year and become a starting pitcher for the Blue Jays in the World Series.
That meteoric rise was something to behold, and it only creates even loftier expectations for what he'll be able to accomplish during his first big league season next year. Fortunately for Yesavage, he doesn't have to carry the load, as Kevin Gausman will be back, Shane Bieber opted in to his player option and Jose Berrios should be healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign.
Another star prospect could also find his way in the mix, too, as general manager Ross Atkins said,
"[Ricky Tiedemann] is going to have a normal spring," per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
Could Ricky Tiedemann Be Next Trey Yesavage?
While it's difficult to tab anyone "The Next Trey Yesavage" based on what he did this year during his meteoric rise, it's also not hard to envision that Ricky Tiedemann could have a similar impact when he returns to the mound.
Ranked as Toronto's No. 4 prospect, the left-hander flashed ridiculous strikeout stuff early in his career when he rung up 199 batters across 122 2/3 innings pitched during his first two professional seasons down on the farm.
But his career was halted when he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, which caused him to miss all of this year after he made just eight starts the season prior before undergoing that procedure.
Count Matheson as someone who is keeping an eye on Tiedemann, as the insider gave the lefty some praise by stating, "The 23-year-old is gifted, and while building up as a starter will take time again, he could make a near-immediate impact in a shorter role."
Tiedemann reached Triple-A Buffalo in 2024. It will be interesting to see where Toronto starts the youngster coming off his long rehab process. But after seeing how quickly Yesavage climbed through the ranks, it likely doesn't matter where he begins his 2026 campaign.
But the prospect of adding the 2021 third-round pick to this group of starting pitchers should be exciting. And it's something that could make the Blue Jays lean towards focusing on re-signing Bo Bichette instead of going after some of the high-profile starters in free agency.