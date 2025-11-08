Blue Jays' Jose Berrios Will Return to Mound During Spring Training
After leaving the mound in late September due to elbow inflammation, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios will make his way back to the mound during spring training.
Berrios was unable to throw for the Blue Jays during their playoff run, as he had been placed on the injured list shortly after he was moved to the bullpen in preparation of the postseason. One could only wonder how that unit might have looked if he had been available.
But as the team looks ahead to next year, news of Berrios' good-standing health came during a recent press conference where general manager Ross Atkins reassured fans that good things are set to come in 2026.
Jose Berrios Will Return to Throwing This Spring
Starting in February, Toronto will report to Dunedin, Fla., and Berrios will resume throwing. With Berrios healthy moving forward, the Blue Jays will aim to regroup following their World Series loss. Toronto saw some changes after watching the Los Angeles Dodgers take the championship, as their bench coach Don Mattingly stepped down from his position.
The Blue Jays will be hard pressed to adjust to the devastation of the World Series loss, but they will be able to find solace in Berrios' impending return alongside the news that Shane Bieber opted into his player option to return in 2026.
Berrios contributed to the team in a big way before injury took him out. He had a 4.17 ERA across 31 outings (30 starts) and recorded 138 strikeouts during 166 innings pitched. Prior to his injury, his numbers were tanking, which was a sign that the veteran right-hander was dealing with some sort of issue.
Berrios will need to work in the offseason to get back to his former self, but he should find no trouble doing so and being a key part of Toronto's rotation.
During the offseason, the Blue Jays should capitalize on the momentum they gained throughout the year and during their playoff run. Getting Berrios back and having Bieber opt-in is a great start for the front office, since that's one less area of the roster they need to address.
Toronto could begin looking at additional offensive talent to bolster their roster, especially with Bo Bichette becoming a free agent and a reunion anything but guaranteed based on how well he played during the 2025 campaign.
Spring training for Toronto will begin on Feb. 21, 2026 against the Philadelphia Phillies.