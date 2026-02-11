Blue Jays Receive Difficult Injury News Surrounding Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2026 season with soaring high expectations, following a trip to the World Series and an active offseason. The pitching staff received a massive upgrade with the acquisitions of Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers.

Despite Bo Bichette's departure, Toronto's offense remains strong by adding infielder Kazuma Okamoto. However, the Blue Jays received some disappointing news regarding Anthony Santander.

Santander Will Undergo Surgery

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Anthony Santander. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Keegan Matheson, a Blue Jays reporter for MLB.com, said Santander will undergo left labral (shoulder) surgery and will miss 5-6 months. This is a devastating setback for Santander, someone who was aiming at a bounce-back season.

The 30-year-old outfielder only appeared in 54 games for Toronto last season, as he was dealing with a similar injury.

"He came over to the complex, got checked out and did everything we could to avoid this," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "At this point, after what we dealt with last year and in talking with Tony, this is the best possible way to get him back to 100 percent. This is unfortunate timing, obviously."

Schneider mentioned he had a setback when he was ramping up his hitting earlier in January. This injury news becomes even more frustrating when considering Santander is in the midst of a $92.5 million contract.

Santander was expected to be an important piece in the middle of this lineup. He was brought over from Baltimore to slug, where he hit 44 home runs in his last full season. Now, the Blue Jays must move ahead without their outfielder for majority of the season.

Potential Options to Replace Santander

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes warms up. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Okamoto likely taking over at third base, Addison Barger will slide to right field while Daulton Varsho will hold down center field. That leaves left field up for grabs.

Nathan Lukes is the likely candidate to start in left field. Lukes was an important contributor during the postseason, finishing with 17 hits and a .274 batting average. The other options could include Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, or even Joey Loperfido.

Schneider is valuable against left-handed pitching, Straw brings good defense and base running, and Loperfido has plenty of upside. Regardless, it'll be an important position battle to monitor during spring training.

The offense took a hit with the loss of Santander, but the Blue Jays have proven that there will always be someone to step up. Luckily, they have the depth internally and they could pivot to free agency before the season begins.

