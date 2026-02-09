Blue Jays Spring Training Preview as Toronto Fuels Drive for World Series Title

The Toronto Blue Jays have spent this offseason trying to assemble a roster that can get that final out and win a World Series.

After falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series classic, the Blue Jays signed more pitching for the rotation and the bullpen, along with one of the most experienced hitters in Japan, all as free agents. No one can say Toronto isn’t trying to win a title.

Can the Blue Jays get it done? Spring training is a great place to find out. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.

Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Preview

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Where: Dunedin, Fla., is the spring training home for the Blue Jays.

Workout Dates: Pitchers and catchers will report and have their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Position players can report earlier but must arrive for their first workout on Feb. 16. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will likely arrive before their assigned reporting date.

Workout schedule: Workouts schedules are variable, but fans can attend workouts at the player development complex, which will be open daily from Feb. 15-20, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Blue Jays that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Blue Jays participating include:

RJ Schreck, C.J. Stubbs (Israel), Ernie Clement (USA), Willis Cresswell (Great Britain), Andrés Giménez (Venezuela), Vladimir Guerrero Jr (Dominican Republic), Leo Jiménez (Panama), Alejandro Kirk (Mexico), Adam Macko (Canada), Ismael Manguia (Nicaragua), Kazuma Okamoto (Japan) and Yariel Rodríguez (Cuba).

WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Blue Jays will host Team Canada on March 4.

Three Things to Watch

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

All That Pitching: Toronto signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to bolster the starting rotation and then spent more to bring in Tyler Rogers and back-stop the bullpen. Toronto should get a full season out of rookie phenom Trey Yesavage and still have veterans like Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. It should be a fun competition for the rotation.

Kazuma Okamoto: All eyes will be on the Japanese free agent, who will be away from part of spring training to play for Team Japan in the WBC. He can play everywhere on the diamond, but given his high average, his power and the need for help at third base, Toronto likely hopes he can solidify a spot that bedeviled them at times last season.

All About Vlad: With Bo Bichette now with the New York Mets, all eyes will be on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the first baseman who signed an extension that will keep him with the organization the rest of the year. He’s the leader, he sets the tone and he’s hungry to erase the heartbreak of last year. Watch how he leads during camp and how he plays on a stacked Dominican Republic team in the WBC.

Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

40-Man Roster

Pitchers: Angel Bastardo, José Berríos, Shane Bieber, Jake Bloss, Dylan Cease, Lazaro Estrada, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Bowden Francis, Yimi García, Kevin Gausman, Jeff Hoffman, Eric Lauer, Chase Lee, Brendon Little, Adam Macko, Spencer Miles, Tommy Nance, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers, Ricky Tiedemann, Louis Varland, Trey Yesavage.

Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Valenzuela.

Infielders: Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andrés Giménez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Leo Jiménez, Kazuma Okamoto.

Outfielders: Jonatan Clase, Joey Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Anthony Santander, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Myles Straw, Daulton Varsho.

Non-Roster Invitations

Pitchers: Jorge Alcala, Tanner Andrews, Javen Coleman, Chad Dallas, Josh Fleming, Nate Garkow, Ryan Jennings, Fernando Perez, Michael Plassmeyer, Yariel Rodríguez, Connor Seabold, Gage Stanifer, CJ Van Eyk, Chay Yeager.

Catchers: Robert Brooks, Edward Duran, Aaron Parker, Geovanny Planchart, C.J. Stubbs.

Infielders: Cutter Coffey, Josh Kasevich, Sean Keys, Rafael Lantigua, Charles McAdoo, Carlos Mendoza, Arjun Nimmala, Josh Rivera, Riley Tirotta

Outfielders: Eloy Jiménez, RJ Schreck.

Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

All games Eastern; Home Games in bold and at TD Ballpark. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games.

Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia, 1:07 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. New York Mets, 1:07 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. New York Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Miami, 1:07 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Tampa Bay,1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 at New York Yankees (SS), 1:05 p.m.; vs. Philadelphia (SS), 1:07 p.m.

March 1 at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

March 2 vs. Boston, 1:07 p.m.

March 3 vs. Canada*, 1:07 p.m.

March 5 at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

March 6 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:07 p.m.

March 7 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

March 8 at Baltimore (SS), 1:05 p.m., vs. Detroit (SS), 1:07 p.m.

March 10 vs. Atlanta, 1:07 p.m.

March 11 at New York Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

March 12 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

March 13 vs. Minnesota, 1:07 p.m.

March 14 vs. Detroit, 1:07 p.m.

March 15 at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 16 at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

March 18 vs. Baltimore, 1:07 p.m.

March 19 vs. New York Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

March 20 at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

March 21 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

March 21 Blue Jays prospects at Phillies prospects, 1:05 p.m.

March 22 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:07 p.m.

