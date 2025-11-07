Blue Jays Elite Offense Could Take Home 2025 Silver Slugger as a Team
The 2025 MLB season has officially come to a close and all of the player accolades are starting to roll in and up next is the Silver Slugger. There are three finalists named at each position as well as three ballclubs who are competing for the highest offensive honor.
The name is a little misleading as it isn't just home runs that count, but the all-around performance when it comes to swinging a bat such as total hits, RBI, batting average, etc. Now, the National League victors will be announced Thursday with the American League taking the spotlight on Friday and the Toronto Blue Jays are well represented.
The Blue Jays have five total nominations: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, George Springer at both designated hitter and in the outfield while the whole team in itself is up for the title.
Toronto is going up against another 2025 division winner. the Seattle Mariners as well as a division rival, the New York Yankees. The Yankees made a run at the AL East title, but ultimately fell short then and once again in the playoffs against the Blue Jays as the Yankees were sent home early in the ALDS.
Blue Jays vs. Fellow Ball Clubs
At quick glance it is painfully obvious that the Silver Slugger team award is going to come down between the Yankees and the Blue Jays. The Mariners had a great season which led them to a division title of their own, but the other two teams have the clear upper hand.
When thinking about the Jays this year it feels unfathomable that they wouldn't have this won outright, but ultimately that isn't the case. The Yankees beat them out in multiple categories including doubles, home runs, and RBI.
Even though the Yankees have a better overall stat line that doesn't necessarily mean that they are a shoe in to take the Silver Slugger. The Blue Jays had more hits, nearly 400 fewer strikeouts, and a better batting average than the Yankees.
Blue Jays
Yankees
Mariners
Runs per Game
4.93
5.24
4.73
Total Runs
798
849
766
Total Hits
1461
1371
1345
Doubles
194
255
234
Triples
13
20
9
Home Runs
191
274
238
RBI
771
820
734
Stolen Bases
77
134
161
Walks Drawn
520
639
544
Strikeouts
1099
1463
1446
Batting Average
.265
.251
.244
On-Base Percentage
.333
.332
.320
Slugging Percentage
.427
.455
.420
OPS
.761
.787
.740
Ultimately just being nominated is an honor and it is easy to wonder if they had started as strong as they finished if this would look like a different race.
The Blue Jays had an heartbreaking end to a storybook season, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't an incredible year. They broke plenty of offensive records time and time again, so it should come as no surprise that the team is up for a Silver Slugger this year.