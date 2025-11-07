Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Elite Offense Could Take Home 2025 Silver Slugger as a Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are up for a Silver Slugger as a whole for their 2025 performance at the plate.

Maddy Dickens

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) celebrates with right fielder George Springer (4) after scoring in the sixth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22) celebrates with right fielder George Springer (4) after scoring in the sixth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 MLB season has officially come to a close and all of the player accolades are starting to roll in and up next is the Silver Slugger. There are three finalists named at each position as well as three ballclubs who are competing for the highest offensive honor.

The name is a little misleading as it isn't just home runs that count, but the all-around performance when it comes to swinging a bat such as total hits, RBI, batting average, etc. Now, the National League victors will be announced Thursday with the American League taking the spotlight on Friday and the Toronto Blue Jays are well represented.

The Blue Jays have five total nominations: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, George Springer at both designated hitter and in the outfield while the whole team in itself is up for the title.

Toronto is going up against another 2025 division winner. the Seattle Mariners as well as a division rival, the New York Yankees. The Yankees made a run at the AL East title, but ultimately fell short then and once again in the playoffs against the Blue Jays as the Yankees were sent home early in the ALDS.

Blue Jays vs. Fellow Ball Clubs

Vladdy hitting a double during the World Series in a baby blue unifor
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

At quick glance it is painfully obvious that the Silver Slugger team award is going to come down between the Yankees and the Blue Jays. The Mariners had a great season which led them to a division title of their own, but the other two teams have the clear upper hand.

When thinking about the Jays this year it feels unfathomable that they wouldn't have this won outright, but ultimately that isn't the case. The Yankees beat them out in multiple categories including doubles, home runs, and RBI.

Even though the Yankees have a better overall stat line that doesn't necessarily mean that they are a shoe in to take the Silver Slugger. The Blue Jays had more hits, nearly 400 fewer strikeouts, and a better batting average than the Yankees.

Blue Jays

Yankees

Mariners

Runs per Game

4.93

5.24

4.73

Total Runs

798

849

766

Total Hits

1461

1371

1345

Doubles

194

255

234

Triples

13

20

9

Home Runs

191

274

238

RBI

771

820

734

Stolen Bases

77

134

161

Walks Drawn

520

639

544

Strikeouts

1099

1463

1446

Batting Average

.265

.251

.244

On-Base Percentage

.333

.332

.320

Slugging Percentage

.427

.455

.420

OPS

.761

.787

.740

Ultimately just being nominated is an honor and it is easy to wonder if they had started as strong as they finished if this would look like a different race.

The Blue Jays had an heartbreaking end to a storybook season, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't an incredible year. They broke plenty of offensive records time and time again, so it should come as no surprise that the team is up for a Silver Slugger this year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News