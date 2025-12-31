Blue Jays Give Cancer Survivor Second Chance at MLB Dream

While the Blue Jays pursue Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Bo Bichette this offseason, they quietly made a move that matters more than any blockbuster signing. Toronto signed right-hander Nic Enright to a two-year minor league deal, giving a cancer survivor another shot at his MLB dream.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported the signing on social media. Enright, 28, beat Hodgkin lymphoma and posted a 2.03 ERA across 31 innings with Cleveland in 2025. He won't pitch in 2026 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery but targets a 2027 return.

The Virginia Tech product was diagnosed with Stage II nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2022. Doctors started him on immunotherapy treatments immediately. He completed four rounds in early 2023, another during the All-Star break, and six more between the end of 2023 and early 2024.

Most players would have stepped away from baseball completely. Enright refused. He appeared in 34 games for Miami's Triple-A affiliate in 2023 while undergoing treatment, posting a 4.97 ERA. His body was fighting cancer and throwing 95 mph fastballs at the same time.

The treatments worked. Enright dominated Triple-A in 2024 with a 1.06 ERA across 16 appearances, proving he could return to form. Cleveland called him up in May 2025 for his long-awaited MLB debut. He struck out 30 batters against just 12 walks in 27 relief appearances, validating everything he'd fought through.

Toronto is adding organizational depth throughout their system this winter. The Enright signing represents both smart roster building and something more meaningful.

Blue Jays Bet on Enright's Proven Resilience

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cleveland designated Enright for assignment in November after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October. The procedure will sideline him for the entire 2026 season. Most organizations would have moved on from a reliever facing 12-15 months of rehab. Toronto saw an opportunity.

The two-year minor league deal gives Enright financial security while he recovers. He can rehab at his own pace without roster pressure or worry about his future. The Blue Jays get a potential bullpen arm for 2027 at minimal cost while doing right by someone who's already overcome far worse than elbow surgery.

Enright's fastball-slider combination played well during his MLB debut. His strikeout rate suggests the stuff translates against big league hitters. The Blue Jays have invested heavily in pitching this offseason with Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, but depth matters over 162 games. If Enright returns healthy, he joins a bullpen that could use another reliable arm.

Toronto also gets someone who's already proven he can handle adversity most athletes never face. Beating cancer while maintaining professional baseball ability takes mental toughness that can't be taught. Tommy John surgery is standard for pitchers now. Enright has already survived something far more challenging.

The Blue Jays have made headlines with their aggressive spending on star talent this winter. The Enright signing won't generate the same buzz, but it shows an organization willing to invest in people beyond just their on-field production. He gets another chance at the career cancer tried to take away. Toronto gets a feel-good story that could turn into a valuable bullpen piece by 2027.

