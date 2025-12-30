Blue Jays Add Promising 24‑Year‑Old Catching Prospect to the System

The Toronto Blue Jays have made plenty of headlines for their larger acquisitions this offseason, Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, etc. However, there will be plenty of moves made that don't steal the show but could (or could not) make a big impact on their future. Today, they made one as they signed catching prospect Geovanny Planchart.

The 24-year-old hasn't made his debut in the majors just yet, but with the right coaches behind him, there is a chance that day could be closing in, and if any ballclub has the capable staff, it would be the Blue Jays.

Planchart Since Joining Professional Baseball

At only 17 years old, Planchart entered the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system, and that is where he has stayed since 2019. Between then and the end of the 2025 season, he has played in 301 games, where he has slashed .239/.352/.326 bringing his OPS under .700.

Planchart has yet to make it to Triple A thus far but has shown promise even though his overall performance since jumping into the pros doesn't necessarily portray that.

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Geovanny Planchart to a minor league contract. The catcher has 53 extra-base hits along with 125 RBI throughout his minor league career. pic.twitter.com/RF54NcokHD — Milb Central (@milb_central) December 28, 2025

Looking at the Arizona Fall League from 2024 he played in 12 games where he batted nearly .300 and slugged .500 to drastically improve his OPS to .932. Now if the Jays have proven anything it is that they can help grow a player which is why they have so much talent in their home grown heroes.

Now with 2x All-Star Alejandro Kirk behind the plate as well as Tyler Heineman on the roster, it seems unlikely that Planchart will be seen on their depth chart for 2026. However, Heineman is only locked down with the ballclub until the end of 2026, so if he excels for the Jays in Buffalo, there could be a future for him.

Blue Jays Ability to Mold Players

The first names that immediately come to mind when thinking about this organization are: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and Kirk. All three of these incredible athletes started in the Blue Jays' farm system and are now the faces of the team.

Both Guerrero Jr. and Kirk have won the prestigious Silver Slugger Award and Bichette has been named a finalist for the all-around offensive honor. This is a great farm system to develop a player and these three are perfect examples of that.

Only time will tell for what is to come of Planchart's future with both the Blue Jays and in baseball in general. This is a low-risk move that could have a huge payoff in future years.

