Blue Jays Have Concerning Pitching News Heading Into Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays went to Game 7 of the World Series last fall and came back this offseason looking like a legitimate title contender. But spring training has delivered some early bad news, and three key pitchers are already raising concerns before a single regular-season game is played.

Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith posted two updates on X on March 6 covering those three pitchers, and the picture is not pretty for Blue Jays fans, heading into Opening Day.

On Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia, Nicholson-Smith wrote:

"Today was a heavier day of throwing for both Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia and 'all the reports are good,' per John Schneider, but there are no immediate plans for either to get off a mound. 'We will see.' Both will open on injured list."

Today was a heavier day of throwing for both Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia and "all the reports are good," per John Schneider, but there are no immediate plans for either to get off a mound. "We will see." Both will open on injured list. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 6, 2026

Bieber's situation has been known since before pitchers and catchers reported. He dealt with right forearm fatigue that carried over from Toronto's postseason run, and an MRI showed no structural damage.

A pitcher less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, dealing with forearm issues, is something to monitor closely. The Blue Jays are taking it week to week with no set timeline for his return.

Garcia is a different story, and not a good one either. The 35-year-old setup man had elbow surgery last September to clean up scar tissue, and his absence leaves a real gap in high-leverage situations that the bullpen will need to cover.

Trey Yesavage Faces Innings Limit to Start 2026

The second update from Nicholson-Smith covered rookie starter Trey Yesavage:

"Trey Yesavage's next spring outing could be another live BP. No immediate plans to get him into a game. Asked about his role, John Schneider said 'we still view him as a starter.' Just may be abbreviated to start the season, like 3-4 innings vs. 5-6."

Trey Yesavage's next spring outing could be another live BP. No immediate plans to get him into a game. Asked about his role, John Schneider said "we still view him as a starter." Just may be abbreviated to start the season, like 3-4 innings vs. 5-6. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 6, 2026

Schneider's confidence in Yesavage as a starter is welcome news, especially with Bowden Francis already lost for the entire season to Tommy John surgery. But pitching only 3 to 4 innings per outing early on means the bullpen picks up extra work at exactly the wrong time.

With Garcia unavailable, those extra innings have to come from somewhere. The dynamic Yesavage and Tyler Rogers bring to the pitching staff is still exciting, but the bullpen pressure building around them is very real.

Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce are expected to carry the rotation early, and Braydon Fisher and others will need to step up in the bullpen to fill Garcia's role.

Toronto has the depth to handle this, but how that depth holds up in the first month could set the tone for the entire season.