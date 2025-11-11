Blue Jays Have Key Stars Ready to Negotiate in Arbitration This Offseason

The offseason is officially in full swing and free agency is on everybody's minds, especially the Toronto Blue Jays. While Bo Bichette's status is overshadowing most of the moves that the Blue Jays are going to make, management has plenty of other negotiations that will happen as they look to keep this roster together.

Free agency isn't the only daunting aspect that will impact the payroll, but arbitration as well. In simple terms, this is the time that players can negotiate their salary for the following year with the current organization they play for and that organization only. A player becomes eligible for arbitration after three years playing in the majors and the Blue Jays have seven who are ready to make a deal.

Now seven is actually one of the lesser numbers compared to the Detroit Tigers, who have 15, or the Tampa Bay Rays with 17. However, it isn't necessarily the quantity, but the quality as a few are very familiar faces from this past playoff run that propelled them into their first World Series since 1993.

Crucial Arbitration Pieces this Offseason

Now, the official numbers from arbitration are long from being finalized, but MLB Trade Rumors perfected a model to predict what eligible players could be looking at during this time.



*Note* These Blue Jays' are looking at a combined $23M, but center fielder Daulton Varsho's projected salary makes up for 40.6% of that.

CF Daulton Varsho $9.7M

RP Eric Lauer $4.4M

3B/Utility Ernie Clement $4.3M

RP Nick Sandlin $2M

RP Dillon Tate $1.7M

RP Ryan Burr $800K

Immediately there are three names that jump off the page: Varsho, Lauer and Clement for their contributions in October. Varsho's finish was exceptional with 17 hits, 10 RBI, three home runs. Had he not spent so much time on the injured list during the regular season it is pretty easy to argue he would have been nominated as a Silver Slugger.

While Varsho was better during the summer months compared to Clement, it was Clement who stole the show in the postseason. The third baseman made MLB history with the most hits, most multi-hit games, and most singles in a single postseason with an incredible slash line of .411/.416/.562.

Lauer was the lone pitcher on this list that took the mound in the postseason and by the end of nearly nine innings out of the bullpen he held opponents to a .194 batting average with eight strikeouts. Lauer started in the rotation during the months, but was moved into a relief role toward the end of summer. Despite less time on the mound he was still one of four pitchers on the team to amass 100+ strikeouts this season.

Management for the Blue Jays has a lot more on their mind than the signing of Bichette this season and even though that is the top priority these few guys have earned their dues and will need to be taken care of.

