Kazuma Okamoto Makes Early Statement in Blue Jays Spring Training

It didn't take long for the Kazuma Okamoto hype train to depart from the station. On Monday, the third baseman hit his first home run in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform in their 4-3 spring training loss to the New York Mets. It's the first of what fans hope will be many long balls with the Blue Jays.

This is exactly why Toronto signed Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal this offseason. He comes over from Japan with 30-plus home runs in six consecutive seasons with nearly 900 total RBIs. He was a highly sought-after bat, and the Blue Jays emerged as the victor.

Okamoto's Teammates Are Impressed with His Swing

Okamoto hits a two-run home run. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Okamoto quickly left a strong impression on his new teammates, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement. According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Clement called Okamoto's swing "one of the smoothest right-handed swings you're ever going to see."

Kazuma Okamoto just launched the first home run of his #BlueJays career.



431 feet to dead centre. pic.twitter.com/DynknaIqiy — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 23, 2026

The home run came against Clay Holmes on a perfectly executed curveball, low and outside. Okamoto just happened to crush the ball. Per Matheson, Okamoto said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima, "I've been working hard this spring and doing a lot of cage work, a lot of live BP and talking to the coaches. I want to be in good shape and be ready when the season starts, so I'm just glad I got the first one out of the way."

In his second at-bat of the day, he was met with sinkers and sliders and struck out swinging against Hoss Brewer. He only got one ground ball at third and made the play successfully before being replaced in the sixth inning.

Okamoto Will Play Massive Part in Offensive Plans

Okamoto throws to home plate. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette's departure stings from an offensive perspective. It will be a challenge to replace his production, but Okamoto can play a big part in it. There will be bumps in the road as he adjusts to the major leagues, but the talent and swing are there for Okamoto to have a big season.

Per fangraphs.com, Okamoto is projected to slash .248/.321/.444 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs. As he continues to improve his defense, the offense will be an important piece to this Blue Jays lineup. With Guerrero Jr, Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, and Okamoto, this lineup is more than capable of replicating last year's production.

Okamoto is expected to play in Toronto's spring training games on Wednesday and Thursday before he joins Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.