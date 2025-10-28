Blue Jays Have Only Themselves to Blame for Epic Game 3 World Series Loss
The Toronto Blue Jays and their fans woke up on Tuesday facing a 2-1 deficit after they fell in an epic 18-game thriller in what was the longest World Series game in history.
That game is going to be discussed for a long time based on what transpired, with Shohei Ohtani having a historic night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. putting together more iconic moments, Alejandro Kirk adding to his lore, multiple relief pitchers turning into heroes and then Freddie Freeman hitting a walk-off solo home run to center field in the bottom of the 18th inning.
But the reality of the situation is things shouldn't have gotten to that point, as the Blue Jays squandered multiple opportunities throughout the contest that would have given them the important 2-1 series lead instead of this worrying deficit.
Bo Bichette's Baserunning Blunder
In the bottom of the second inning, Bo Bichette had a leadoff single to put some pressure on Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. A batter later, it appeared like Daulton Varsho drew a walk, but the umpire called strike two instead of ball four.
However, Bichette started walking to second base and was picked off, putting one out up on the board instead of keeping a runner on first. Varsho eventually walked in his at-bat which would have put runners on first and second with nobody out. Kirk singled Varsho over to third, which would have scored Bichette if he'd been on the basepaths. But instead of Toronto scoring first in that inning, they came away emptyhanded.
Managerial Tinkering, Questionable Coaching Decisions
Managers can't operate thinking a game is going to go 18 innings, but it was clear that John Schneider might have been a bit too aggressive when trying to manufacture an ending to Game 3. He tinkered with his lineup by using pinch-running substitutes, which diluted his offense the longer the contest went. That came back to haunt them on multiple occasions.
It also wasn't a banner day for third base coach Carlos Febles. In the top of the ninth inning following Varsho hitting a ball that got through the infield, instead of holding Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base, he tried to have him take third base. He was thrown out and there were two outs with a runner on first instead of runners on first and second with nobody out.
One inning later, after Davis Schneider was inserted into the contest following Ty France singling to right, Nathan Lukes ripped a double down the right field line. But instead of holding Schneider at third with Guerrero coming up next, Febles sent the outfield substitute and got him thrown out at home.
Horrible Performance With RISP
Throughout the regular season and in the playoffs, this Blue Jays offense has been lethal. But on Monday night into Tuesday morning, they could not find the big hit time and time again. They ended Game 3 by going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. They left 19 runners on base, with many of those coming in crucial times.
In the top of the eighth inning, they had runners on second and third against Roki Sasaki after he came on in relief. But Lukes grounded out to end the frame. Then, in the top of the 12th, with the bases loaded and facing Clayton Kershaw who came on in that high-leverage situation, Lukes once again couldn't come through.
That was the theme throughout extra innings, as Toronto could not muster up the big hits to help out their relief staff that was pitching a gem to hold Los Angeles' offense at bay.
11 Scoreless Innings Against Dodgers Bullpen
Ultimately, what the Blue Jays should be kicking themselves over is their inability to score on this Dodgers bullpen, a unit that has been a clear weakness throughout the year and has not performed well when the starters don't go deep into games.
After scoring in the top of the seventh inning, Toronto didn't score against for the rest of the contest. They were shut out by the likes of Jack Dreyer, Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Kershaw, Edgardo Henriquez and most frustratingly, Will Klein after he had north of a 7.00 ERA in the minors.
So while this game was an instant classic and it's going to go down in baseball history, the Blue Jays had multiple chances to end it early and couldn't, which now has them in a 2-1 hole and their backs up against the wall when it comes to winning the World Series.