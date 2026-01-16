Blue Jays Homegrown Star Cracks MLB Top 100 After Huge Campaign

It is that time of year. Spring training is inching closer day by day, and the anticipation is already growing for the season that's to come. MLB Network is gradually giving fans a list of who to watch out for as they release the top 100 players going into 2026.

Players No.71-No.80 were just released by insider Brian Murphy, and the Toronto Blue Jays man behind the plate comes in at No.74, after going unranked in 2025.

"This collection of players largely proves that you can succeed in this game without top-shelf power or velocity. Alejandro Kirk, Steven Kwan, and Jacob Wilson give pitchers fits with their tremendous bat control and ability to make contact," stated Murphy.

There is a reason he lands amongst some of the best in baseball and it isn't just because of his defensive stance, but his all-around performance swinging a bat.

Alejandro Kirk in 2025

Last season Kirk was phenomenal which is why he earned his second All-Star selection after finishing the year slashing .282/.348/.421to bring his OPS over .700 for the first time since 2022. Kirk finished the year with 127 hits, in 130 games, as he posted career highs in long balls (15) and runs batted in (76).

Kirk might not be the slugging machine that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is, but he was a major contributor to their playoff run and first Fall Classic in over 30 years. He finished the postseason with the second-most RBI on the team (13) as he batted .254 to complement a near .500 slugging percentage.

Homemade Hero

The Blue Jays started Kirk's career back when he debuted in the final weeks of the 2020 season. They transitioned him into the primary catcher in 2022, and since then, he has been a crucial part of the program that management has built.

Career Highlights

MLB All-Star: Selected twice (2022, 2025), starting the Midsummer Classic in 2022

Selected twice (2022, 2025), starting the Midsummer Classic in 2022 Silver Slugger Award: Won in 2022 as the American League's best-hitting catcher.

Won in 2022 as the American League's best-hitting catcher. Silver Slugger Award Finalist (2025)

(2025) Top-Tier Hitter: Led all MLB catchers in batting average (.286) and on-base percentage (.372) in 2022.

Led all MLB catchers in batting average (.286) and on-base percentage (.372) in 2022. Plate Discipline: Ranked among MLB's best for low strikeout rates (fewest strikeouts per plate appearance) in 2022.

Toronto has all of the momentum building in the world right now, despite coming up short in the World Series. Redeeming themselves from last year's shortcomings will be in a big part of the man sitting behind the plate as he continues to get better and better each year.

