Blue Jays Hoping for Redemption From Two Struggling Free Agent Signees

The Toronto Blue Jays played in one of the best World Series in recent memory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the result wasn't what they had in mind. Dropping Game 7, the Blue Jays have been busy this offseason to add pieces to the roster to return to the dance in 2026.

While the free agent additions for the 2026 campaign have been great, there are a few players who signed deals with the Blue Jays last offseason that need to improve in their second season in Toronto. MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan highlighted two who stand out the most.

1. RP Jeff Hoffman

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' closing pitcher had a rocky first season in Toronto, finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 33 saves in 71 games pitched. Pitching a lot better in the Blue Jays' playoff run, one swing from Miguel Rojas in Game 7 sends Hoffman into a redemption story for 2026.

"With the way his year ended, Hoffman’s road to redemption may be tougher than anyone else’s on this list. After putting together an uneven regular season as Toronto’s closer, Hoffman was dominant throughout October and needed two more outs to close out Game 7 of the World Series and nail down the franchise’s first championship since 1993," Harrigan wrote.

Set to earn $11 million in 2026, the regular season will showcase whether Hoffman can shake the feeling of a brutal World Series defeat.

2. OF Anthony Santander

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the biggest free agents last offseason, Anthony Santander, put ink to paper with Toronto, much to the delight of Blue Jay fans. However, Santander's first season with the franchise was one to forget after being a major power threat when with the Baltimore Orioles.

"Santander parlayed a big platform year with the Orioles in 2024 (44 HR, 131 OPS+) into a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays last offseason, but nothing went right for the slugger in the first year of his new contract," Harrigan wrote.

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Santander started slow, then suffered a left shoulder injury that put him on the shelf until late September, finishing the regular season with six homers and a .565 OPS over 54 games. He didn’t get through the playoffs unscathed, either, going down with a back injury during the ALCS."

Staying healthy has to be goal number one for Santander, because when he is, the numbers speak for themselves.

More Blue Jays News