Breaking Down Blue Jays' Biggest Question Heading into Spring Training

With pitchers and catchers reporting for the Toronto Blue Jays, the start of exhibition games is right around the corner. For the reigning American League champs, expectations will be through the roof.

The 2025 campaign was a memorable one for the Blue Jays. This was a franchise that was able to exceed all expectations last year and put together a great season. Unfortunately, they came up just short of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in what ended up being one of the best Fall Classics in recent memory.

Now, Toronto is coming off another aggressive offseason in which they spent a lot of money to try to improve the roster and help them get over the hump. The Blue Jays were wise to try to improve, knowing what it will take to try to potentially beat the Dodgers in another World Series.

While their goal will be to get back to the Fall Classic, it is going to be a challenging road back, and a potential letdown has to be a concern.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest question for the Blue Jays heading into the year, which is whether or not they peaked in 2025.

Can Toronto Go Further?

As the reigning AL champs, the only way to go up for the Blue Jays is to win the World Series. While they will undoubtedly be in the mix, it isn’t going to be easy for them to replicate what they accomplished in 2025.

When looking at the AL East, this is the most challenging division in baseball. Aside from the Tampa Bay Rays, any one of the other four teams winning the division wouldn’t be a surprise. With that being said, even though Toronto is a great team, winning the division is far from a lock, and that could make their road back to a World Series challenging.

Furthermore, even though the team started out hot in free agency, they did miss on a couple of targets later on in the offseason. There is a noticeable hole in their lineup following the departure of Bo Bichette, and that only got worse with the injury news for Anthony Santander.

Overall, the Blue Jays should very much be in the mix to compete for a World Series once again. However, with expectations being so high, it’s easier for the 2026 campaign to be a disappointment compared to a success.

