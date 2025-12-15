Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Confirms 2026 WBC Plans

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic under manager Albert Pujols. The commitment fulfills a promise to his father and offers redemption after a knee injury forced him to withdraw in 2023.

Guerrero Jr. Chooses Dominican Republic Over Canada

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. confirmed his plans to play for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per a social media post from Hector Gomez citing Deportiva Manana. The Blue Jays first baseman will suit up for manager Albert Pujols during Pool D play from March 6-11, 2026.

The decision stems from a childhood promise. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. never played in a World Baseball Classic and told his son to represent the Dominican Republic if he ever got the chance. Despite being born in Montreal, Guerrero Jr. grew up in the Dominican Republic and felt compelled to honor that request.

He was supposed to play in 2023 but withdrew days before the tournament due to a knee injury. That disappointment still lingers. Now he gets another shot at representing his father's homeland on baseball's international stage.

The door isn't completely shut on Team Canada. Guerrero Jr. has mentioned possibly wearing the Maple Leaf later in his career, perhaps as a farewell gesture to his birth country before retirement.

Pujols Assembles Stacked Dominican Lineup

The Dominican Republic projects to field one of the most talented rosters in tournament history. Guerrero Jr. will anchor first base alongside an offense featuring Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., José Ramírez, and Rafael Devers. They're chasing the country's first WBC title since 2013.

Pujols faces a good problem with too many stars. Manny Machado and Junior Caminero both play third base, creating a roster crunch at multiple positions. The depth gives Pujols flexibility but demands careful lineup management to keep everyone engaged.

General Manager Nelson Cruz has preached unity as the path forward. The Dominican Republic went 2-2 in pool play at the 2023 WBC and failed to advance beyond the first round despite outscoring opponents 19-11. That disappointing exit still stings.

They'll get another chance in Pool D against Venezuela, the Netherlands, Israel, and Nicaragua. All games take place at loanDepot Park in Miami from March 6-11, the same venue where they fell short two years ago.

Guerrero Jr. enters the tournament riding career-high confidence. He signed a 14-year, $500 million extension last April, then backed it up with a monster postseason. The first baseman hit .397 with eight home runs across 18 playoff games before Toronto fell two outs short of a championship. That October performance cemented his status as an elite postseason threat heading into March's international showcase.

