Blue Jays Release First Spring Training Game Lineup of 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on the field for the first time since losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall. Spring training is officially underway in Dunedin, Fla., and with roster changes already in motion and a reliever ruled out for Opening Day, there is a lot to sort out before April gets here.

The Toronto Blue Jays' official X account posted the first lineup of 2026, featuring a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark. Eric Lauer will be throwing the first pitch as the starter for the Grapefruit League ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌opener.

Here is the first lineup Toronto is sending out this spring:

Ernie Clement, 2B

Andrés Giménez, SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Alejandro Kirk, C

Addison Barger, RF

Kazuma Okamoto, 3B

Daulton Varsho, DH

Davis Schneider, LF

Nathan Lukes, CF

Clement gets the leadoff spot, a nod to the kind of player he became in 2025, from his Gold Glove-nominated defense to coming through when it mattered most in October.

Following him, the lineup is not the same as last year. Bo Bichette has left, Andrés Giménez has taken over the shortstop position, and Japanese import Kazuma Okamoto, the third baseman, is getting his first competitive at-bats in a Blue Jays ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌uniform.

Blue Jays 2026 Spring Training Lineup: Key Names to Watch

Kazuma Okamoto prepares to throw | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Giménez and Okamoto are the two to watch most this spring. Giménez struggled badly at the plate in 2025, batting .210 with a .598 OPS, but looked like a completely different hitter once his legs were healthy in the postseason. Paired with Clement at second, this middle infield has a real shot at being the best defensive unit in the AL.

Okamoto​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a less clear case to figure out. The 29-year-old ex-Yomiuri Giants chief in Japan agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract and is now trying to get used to North American pitching, which is happening for the first time in his career. The power is definitely there, but MLB is a totally different game, so basically, no one has a clear idea of what to expect from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

The bullpen has questions too. Tyler Rogers and Trey Yesavage could give the staff a real edge, but the depth behind them still needs to prove itself before Opening Day.

Several Blue Jays, including Guerrero, Giménez, and Kirk, are heading to the World Baseball Classic in March, which means Schneider needs to get them reps fast. Camp just started, but for this team, there is no time to ease into it.