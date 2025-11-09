Blue Jays Incredible Playoff Run Defined by These Three Moments
It's been one week since the heartbreak that consumed the Toronto Blue Jays as they lost in game seven to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. They were two outs away from their first title since 1993. While the Blue Jays front office is hard at work to get this team back to the Fall Classic, this piece offer fans a moment of reflection.
Despite the end result, this season was a tremendous success. Widely picked to finish at the bottom of the A.L. East, Toronto defied the odds and went on a remarkable run. Let's take a look at some of the best moments during the 2025 playoffs, one from each round of the postseason.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr's Grand Slam Against the Yankees
The Blue Jays quickly put the doubts to rest when they handled the New York Yankees in the ALDS. The offense burst onto the scene, outscoring the Bronx Bombers 23-8 through the first two games. Toronto advanced to the ALCS in four games, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr's grand slam in game two was a big moment.
The Blue Jays already had a 5-0 lead, but they looked to add on. A single by Andres Gimenez and a pair of walks issued to Myles Straw and George Springer loaded the bases for their superstar. On a 2-1 pitch, Guerrero hammered a fastball 415 feet for a grand slam, effectively putting game two away.
It was the first grand slam in Toronto postseason history, and sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy. It was one of many huge moments for Guerrero.
George Springer's Go Ahead Home Run in Game 7 of the ALCS
There are few players who play better in October than George Springer. The Blue Jays leadoff hitter is third all-time in playoff home runs and his moment arrived in game seven of the ALCS. Addison Barger and Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached base to set up Springer.
With Eduard Bazardo on the mound, Springer demolished a 1-0 sinker to give his team the lead in the seventh inning. It was a franchise altering swing for Toronto.
The Blue Jays are no stranger to clutch home runs in October. Joe Carter in 1993, Jose Bautista in 2015, and George Springer in 2025. It's a swing every Toronto fan will remember where they were when they witnessed it.
Trey Yesavage's Dominant Performance In The World Series
Trey Yesavage put his name on the map during this magical run. He had multiple solid outings, but none was greater than his performance in game five of the World Series. With the Fall Classic tied at two wins each, manager John Schneider needed a good start from the 22-year-old and he delivered.
Yesavage threw seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with a whopping 12 strikeouts. He became the first rookie in postseason history with multiple 10+ strikeout games, and the first since 2020 to post a 12 strikeout game in the World Series.
The Blue Jays have their future ace in Yesavage. His unique arm angle and filthy splitter made life difficult for hitters. They should be able to count on plenty more outstanding starts from Yesavage.
Although this wasn't the final result the Blue Jays desired, this was still a very successful season. There were plenty of moments to cherish, and hopefully new ones can be made in 2026.