Trey Yesavage Has Historic Evening for Blue Jays in World Series Game Five
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers had their first repeat duel on the mound in Game 5 of the World Series, as 22-year-old sensation Trey Yesavage faced Dodgers veteran Blake Snell, again.
Even though the Blue Jays went on to win their first meeting in Game 1, 11-4, Yesavage didn't look like the pitcher that impressed many early in his Major League career. He didn't quite have his splitter and he was done after four innings with five strikeouts, three walks, two earned runs, and four hits.
Yesavage didn't have a disastrous outing in his first World Series start, but he had set the bar so high in previous outings that an average evening was almost disappointing. Game 5 saw him make a start in the belly of the beast that is Dodger Stadium and he was anything but average.
Historic Night for Yesavage
Yesavage only made his debut in the Majors in September and he's proving to have the maturity of a multi-season veteran. Game 5 wasn't an elimination game, but the winner of Game 5 in a World Series tied after four games wins the series 65% of the time. So there were significant stakes. Thanks to Yesavage's historic performance, there was no way the Blue Jays were losing.
By the end of the fifth inning Yesavage had struck out every single player in the Dodgers' hitting line-up at least once. He stayed out there for two more and finished the night with 12 strikeouts, three hits, one earned run and no walks.
When the game was over he had etched his name in the history books in several ways:
- Most Strikeouts by a Pitcher 23-Years-Old or Younger in a World Series Game (12)
- First Rookie in World Series History with 5 Consecutive Strikeouts
- Second-Most Strikeouts through 5 Innings in a World Series Game (10)
- First Rookie in Postseason History with Multiple 10+ Strikeout Games
- First Pitcher Since 2020 to Post a 12 Strikeout Game in the World Series
Yesavage, the Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2024, didn't pitch professionally until he made his Class A debut in April. He sped through the entire farm system before he was called up to join Toronto for the stretch run in September. He made just three regular-season starts before the playoffs.
Yesavage was brilliant for the Blue Jays on Wednesday and if they walk away with a world championship, he will have played a vital role.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Game 3: Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 (Blue Jays lead series 3-2)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary