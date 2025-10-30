Trey Yesavage Has Historic Evening for Blue Jays in World Series Game Five

There have been 2 postseason starts in Blue Jays franchise history with 10+ K’s.



- Trey Yesavage ALDS G2 vs NYY (11 K’s)

- Trey Yesavage WS G5 vs LAD (12 K’s)



HE IS TWENTY-TWO YEARS OLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gojmFues47