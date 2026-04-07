Blue Jays' Latest Injury Woes Pave Way for Setting Patrick Corbin's Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the 2026 season knowing a handful of pitchers would be on the injured list to begin the year. What they didn't expect was that more would be on the way, as one valuable starting pitching addition from this offseason joins the injured collection.

Cody Ponce, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the franchise this offseason after spending time in the Korea Baseball Organization, went down with an injury against the Colorado Rockies and was removed from the game. The update, is not a good one.

Ponce Heading to Knee Surgery

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws a ball during batting practice. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The initial injury ruled that Ponce might not miss the entire season for the Blue Jays, but with an update from MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, the likelihood of his return to Toronto before the year is done has taken a big hit.

Ponce will have knee surgery next week, Matheson revealed, and the recovery time for the injury is about six months. Whether he can recover quickly is to be determined, but this news should have Blue Jays fans expecting to see Ponce as early as spring training to ensure no further injury.

Ponce received a hefty paycheck from Toronto this offseason because the franchise believes that he can help them return to the playoffs and make a deep run. Now, the Blue Jays have a starting pitching issue, which felt unimaginable given how many pitchers they have on their depth chart.

Addison Barger to the IL

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) scores against the Chicago White Sox. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In other news, also revealed by Matheson, Addison Barger is also headed to the injured list to join Ponce and others following a left ankle sprain. In announcing his injury status, the Blue Jays have recalled INF Tyler Fitzgerald and LHP Patrick Corbin, while DFAing LHP Josh Fleming.

Barger hadn't gotten off to a hot start to begin 2026 anyway, but no one likes to see a player go down with injury. Fitzgerald will join the Blue Jays and look to provide strong defense and potentially some power at the plate during Barger's absence.

John Schneider Reveals Corbin's Blue Jays Debut Date

Texas Rangers pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws to the plate. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Corbin has been revealed to be the Blue Jays' starter on Friday, April 10, against the Minnesota Twins in the series opener. Corbin was able to lower his ERA to 4.40 last season in 31 starts with the Texas Rangers after being one of the worst pitchers in baseball from 2021 to 2024 with the Washington Nationals.

The Blue Jays need the pitching help, and they're getting it from a World Series winner, who knows a thing or two about eating innings.