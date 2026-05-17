Why Yohendrick Pinango Must Stay with Blue Jays When Addison Barger Returns

If one team in baseball was feeling the weight of the world on its shoulders this season, it hasn't the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the Toronto Blue Jays, who came within inches of their first Fall Classic victory in over three decades before losing to LA.

However, even though the Blue Jays had a very impressive offseason, they still sit five games under .500 as injuries have absolutely dismantled every part of this roster, from the rotation to the position players. That includes slugging outfielder Addison Barger, who is on his second stint on the injured list this season.

Barger spent more than a month on the IL dealing with an ankle sprain, and when he was finally activated, it was rookie Yohendrick Piñango who was optioned to the minor leagues to make room.

Two days later, Barger was forced back on the IL with an entirely different issue, so Piñango was right back in the dugout. Now, when Barger rejoins the team, which isn't far off, it cannot be Piñango who heads back to the minors.

Reasons That the 24-Year-Old Must Stay With the Jays

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a two-run double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

At first glance, it seems easy to assume as to why the rookie should have earned a spot inside the hitting line up as of now:

.364 Batting Average

.404 On-Base Percentage

.477 Slugging Percentage

.881 OPS

14% Strikeout Rate

All of that is great and what any organization would be looking for, but that alone isn't necessarily what should keep Piñango in the majors. However, that stat line, combined with the unit as a whole struggling offensively, should definitely do it.

Offensive Issues For Jays

As a team, Toronto is not performing at the plate, and that is led by Silver Sluggers underperforming, one so much more than the other in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

FIRST CAREER MAJOR LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR YOHENDRICK PIÑANGO 💥 pic.twitter.com/sgoyuW9qY1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 16, 2026

Guerrero has gone 7-for-55 in his last 15 games. Simply put, a .127 batting average. If it were only the team's first baseman that was having issues, then maybe it shouldn't be PInango who gets sent back, but the whole hitting lineup is all out of sync.

Last season, the Jays were dominant offensively. This year tells an entirely different tale:

Runs Scored- 25th

RBI- 24th

Home Runs- 21st/22nd

OPS- 25th

Slugging Percentage- 23rd

On-Base Percentage- 25th

Now, is Pinango going to solve all of the team's provlems? Absolutely not. But, taking out a player of the lineup who is making contact and getting on base would be the opposite of the right move.