Blue Jays Leave Bo Bichette Off Starting Lineup for World Series Game 2

The Toronto Blue Jays have released their lineup for Game 2 of the World Series and left infielder Bo Bichette off the lineup card.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) makes a play to get out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) in the first inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
The Toronto Blue Jays got one of the best hitters back for Game 1 of the World Series. For Game 2, he will start on the bench.

Bo Bichette — who missed the entire postseason with a knee injury before returning to start at second base in Game 1 — is not in Saturday’s starting lineup for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays will start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base and Andres Gimenez at shortstop. This doesn’t appear to be a case of playing matchups. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), manager John Schneider said they don’t want to push Bichette, though he is available off the bench.

“He’ll be ready to play today, for sure. But really, after the layoff, didn't want to kill him, you know,” Schneider said.

In Game 1, Bichette batted cleanup and played at second base, a position where he rarely plays. That allowed Toronto to keep Gimenez at shortstop while Kiner-Falefa came off the bench. Bichette went 1-for-2 with a walk and left late in the game when Kiner-Falefa came on to pinch-hit for him in the Blue Jays’ 11-4 victory.

Blue Jays Game 2 World Series Lineup

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 2 against the Dodgers:

DH George Springer

LF Nathan Lukes

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Daulton Varsho

3B Ernie Clement

RF Addison Barger

2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SS Andres Gimenez

SP Kevin Gausman

Bichette could pinch-hit and play late, as Kiner-Falefa did on Friday. Because Bichette can play either middle infield position it gives Toronto flexibility. Before the injury Bichette was having one of the best years of his career, as he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI as he prepares to hit free agency.

The Dodgers also released their starting lineup.

