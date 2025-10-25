Blue Jays Leave Bo Bichette Off Starting Lineup for World Series Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays got one of the best hitters back for Game 1 of the World Series. For Game 2, he will start on the bench.
Bo Bichette — who missed the entire postseason with a knee injury before returning to start at second base in Game 1 — is not in Saturday’s starting lineup for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Blue Jays will start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base and Andres Gimenez at shortstop. This doesn’t appear to be a case of playing matchups. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), manager John Schneider said they don’t want to push Bichette, though he is available off the bench.
“He’ll be ready to play today, for sure. But really, after the layoff, didn't want to kill him, you know,” Schneider said.
In Game 1, Bichette batted cleanup and played at second base, a position where he rarely plays. That allowed Toronto to keep Gimenez at shortstop while Kiner-Falefa came off the bench. Bichette went 1-for-2 with a walk and left late in the game when Kiner-Falefa came on to pinch-hit for him in the Blue Jays’ 11-4 victory.
Blue Jays Game 2 World Series Lineup
Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 2 against the Dodgers:
DH George Springer
LF Nathan Lukes
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
C Alejandro Kirk
CF Daulton Varsho
3B Ernie Clement
RF Addison Barger
2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
SS Andres Gimenez
SP Kevin Gausman
Bichette could pinch-hit and play late, as Kiner-Falefa did on Friday. Because Bichette can play either middle infield position it gives Toronto flexibility. Before the injury Bichette was having one of the best years of his career, as he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI as he prepares to hit free agency.
The Dodgers also released their starting lineup.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 (Blue Jays lead, 1-0)
Game 2: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 2 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 3: Monday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary