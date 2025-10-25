How Blue Jays Exposed the Dodgers' Biggest Weakness in World Series Opener
The Toronto Blue Jays successfully flipped the script in Game 1 of the World Series.
People continued to doubt their ability to keep up with the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers, but that isn't a new narrative for the Blue Jays. They silenced the doubters in Game 1 with a 11-4 victory in front of the Toronto faithful.
While the Dodgers boast a terrific lineup and starting rotation to back it up, the Blue Jays found a weakness and were able to expose it. A nine-run barrage in the sixth inning fueled the opening win, and their approach at the plate was the key.
Blue Jays Found a Weakness of the Dodgers
While it may speak more to Toronto's biggest strength, they also found a loop hole in Los Angeles' roster. Everyone will talk about Addison Barger's grand slam to put the game out of reach, and rightfully so since it was a big swing. But everything that happened before that moment was just as important.
It comes as no surprise that the team ranked second to last in strikeouts refused to go down with two strikes on Friday. In the sixth inning, the Blue Jays hitters were thrown 10 pitches with two strikes. None of those resulted in a strikeout.
That made life difficult for Dodgers pitchers. Blake Snell came out of the game after five innings. The left-hander accumulated 28 strikeouts in his three postseason starts prior to the World Series. On Friday, he struck out four hitters and the bullpen didn't record a punchout for the remainder of the contest.
In the sixth inning, Bo Bichette worked a leadoff walk and Alejandro Kirk poked an opposite field single. Daulton Varsho worked a nine-pitch at-bat and was hit by Snell, which forced the pitching change. Emmet Sheehan faced Ernie Clement after that, who delivered an RBI single to give Toronto the lead.
The Blue Jays continued to pass the baton and put the pressure on the Dodgers, until it all culminated with the Barger grand slam. This shouldn't surprise anyone that has been watching Toronto this season. They work counts, they stack good at-bats and they put up runs in bunches.
That is the key that could grant the Blue Jays their first World Series title in 32 years. Los Angeles has a terrific starting rotation, but their bullpen has shown signs of weakness. If Toronto can knock out the starter early like they did to Snell, that could be enough to get them three more wins.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a tear in October. He has spearheaded this red-hot offense, and with the addition of Bo Bichette, that makes the lineup even tougher to face. Manager John Schneider couldn't have asked for a better start to the Fall Classic, and it'll be seen if they can carry that momentum over in Game 2.