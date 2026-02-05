Blue Jays Lose Piece of World Series Team After Agreed to Join AL East Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of their goal last season, and lost a heated World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a seven-game affair that went the distance and then some, requiring extra innings to be decided.

One of the catalysts of that game was in the bottom of the ninth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa subbed in for Bo Bichette as a pinch runner, and was thrown out at home on a fielders choice.

Now Kiner-Falefa will call somewhere else home next season, as he is set to sign a one-year contract with fellow division rivals, the Boston Red Sox. It comes with a $6 million guaranteed deal, per Mass Live's Chris Cotillo.

Staying in the Neighborhood

Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) takes batting practice prior to game two of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Kiner-Falefa signed with the Blue Jays prior to the 2024 off-season, taking a two-year deal after a two-year stint with the Yankees. He would have the best start of his career yet, hitting .292 with 33 RBI's and seven home runs. He would garner 3.7 WAR during his 83 game stint, which would have been the second best mark of his career.

The Blue Jays would trade him halfway through the season though, sending him to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would finish the 2024 season there, and would remain there in 2025, but after the Pirates waived him in August, the Blue Jays were excited to welcome Kiner-Falefa back north and picked him up off waivers.

He would appear in just 19 games, primarily as a second baseman and as a pinch runner. His legs were the main piece the Blue Jays were after, as had 15 stolen bases on the season, the most he had recorded since the 2022 season.

Before his original stint with the Blue Jays, he spent two years with the Yankees, where he went after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers. In Arlington, he showed what kind of player he is, a great fielder, even winning a gold glove at third base in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, and a contact hitter who doesn't strikeout often.

Now Kiner-Falefa will go his third team in the AL East, joining the Red Sox who are prioritizing defense, especially at third base after they missed out on the Bregman sweepstakes. He marks the sixth player the Blue Jays have lost from their roster from last season, and is third fielder gone, joining Ty France and Bo Bichette.

With pitchers and catchers reporting in less than a month, the Blue Jays could continue to make more moves, as they will look to make a return to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

