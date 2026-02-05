Blue Jays Surprisingly Seen as Dark-Horse Candidate for Free Agent Pitcher

Despite a very successful offseason so far for the Toronto Blue Jays, they might still be looking to make upgrades.

There have been few teams in baseball that have been as aggressive as the Blue Jays this winter, and that is a good sign for the franchise. Toronto was very close to being able to win the World Series in 2025, and their goal is undoubtedly to bring home the hardware in 2026.

The moves and mindset of the team this winter have been in line with that, and they have done a good job addressing some needs. So far, most of the attention has gone to improving the pitching staff, and they have done so in a major way.

However, after missing out on Kyle Tucker and seeing Bo Bichette leave in free agency for the New York Mets, the Blue Jays might look to make one more splash to improve the rotation.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Blue Jays being a dark-horse candidate to sign free agent pitcher Zac Gallen.

Toronto Going All-In

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

With recent reports that the Blue Jays have some interest in Framber Valdez, potential interest in Gallen also makes sense. Toronto seemed like they were hoping to land Tucker on a long-term deal this winter before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that potential money that could have gone to him is still out there for the franchise.

When looking at the rotation, this is a unit that, on paper, appears to be set with potentially a six-man rotation already. However, there is no such thing as too much pitching in baseball, and improving a strength is never a bad thing either.

Gallen is certainly an interesting player this winter, coming off a bad year with draft pick compensation attached to him. Due to those two factors, it’s easy to understand why his market has been slow to develop.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, he totaled a 13-15 record and 4.83 ERA. Even though it wasn’t a good year, the right-hander was in the Top 5 both in 2022 and 2023 for the National League Cy Young. Furthermore, he was also good in 2024, making the last campaign potentially an outlier.

Even though he isn’t an obvious fit with the Blue Jays, their desire to improve in any way possible makes them a potential landing spot. However, it will be interesting to see what a contract will end up looking like for him.

