Blue Jays Offense Took Apart Blake Snell, Dodgers in Historic Game 1 Victory
The World Series got officially underway on Friday night, and while most people thought the Los Angeles Dodgers were going to handle the Toronto Blue Jays like they did the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, that was not quite the case.
Instead, the Blue Jays took down the Dodgers in dominating fashion to flip the script on the postseason that Los Angeles has had. And it was all thanks to the nine-run sixth inning Toronto had that blew things wide open.
This is an explosive offense that is the best in the sport when they are locked in. That was on full display in their Game 1 victory when they took down the Dodgers and two-time Cy Young-winning starting pitcher by a score of 11-4.
Big Moments in World Series Opener
The Blue Jays quickly found themselves in a 2-0 hole against the reigning world champions. At first, it looked like Toronto was showing their inexperience on the big stage, but the truth of the matter was they were getting on base but just weren't getting across home plate.
That changed in the fourth inning, though. After Alejandro Kirk hit a loud single off the right field wall, Daulton Varsho stepped into the batter's box. On the very next pitch, the lefty hit a 423-foot homer off of Snell, which was the first longball he had given up against a left-handed hitter the entire season. That moment tied the game up at two, and things continued to get worse for Snell as it progressed.
In the sixth inning, things started with a walk of Bo Bichette, a single from Kirk and Varsho getting hit by a pitch before Snell was pulled. Unfortunately, for Los Angeles, a pitching change didn't do them any good. The bases were loaded with no outs in the sixth, and by the time the inning was over, Toronto had scored nine runs which included the first grand slam in World Series history by a pinch hitter.
Prior to Game 1, Snell had made three starts in the playoffs, one against the Cincinnati Reds, one against the Philadelphia Phillies and one against the Brewers. After a combined 21 innings, he had given up just six hits with two earned runs and 28 strikeouts. But following five innings against the Blue Jays, Snell gave up eight hits, five earned runs and just recorded four strikeouts.
That type of offensive performance is what has gotten Toronto to this point, and while many might have counted them out based on how these two teams matchup on paper, Game 1 proved that they are more than capable of winning the World Series.